OKLAHOMA CITY — Xavier Ridenour had 26 points to lead defending champion Kingfisher over Stilwell, 53-28 in a Class 4A boys first-round state tournament basketball game Wednesday at the State Fair Arena.
Caden Kitchens had a double double for the Yellowjackets with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Yellowjackets never trailed and had quarter leads of 12-4, 28-9 and 43-17.
Kingfisher, 24-3, will face Douglass — a 65-60 winner over Oklahoma Christian School — at 7 p.m. Friday at Yukon High School.
