OKLAHOMA CITY — Kingfisher’s boys showed Wednesday why the Class 4A state basketball tournament is becoming the Kingfisher Invitational.
Xavier Ridenour scored 26 points as the two-time defending champion Yellowjackets opened the tournament with a 53-28 rout of Stilwell to boost their record to 24-3.
Kingfisher’s girls fell to Bethany, 55-39 to end their season at 23-6.
Ridenour was eight of 10 from the field and five of seven from three-point range. He had 15 points to stake the Yellowjackets to a 28-9 halftime advantage. He has led Kingfisher in scoring in every game of the playoffs so far.
“Xavier played great,” said Kingfisher coach Jared Reese. “He has been playing really well.”
Caden Kitchens had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
“Kitchens has been solid all year,” Reese said.
Kingfisher was 20 of 32 from the field for 62.5% and seven of 13 from three-point range.
Defense proved to be the key for Kingfisher’s dominance. Stilwell was only three of 15 from the field in the first half and committed 16 turnovers. The 28 points was the Indians’ lowest scoring output of the season.
“We played great defense today,” Reese said. “They had a hard time scoring. We just played really well. It’s always fun to get a win in the state tournament.”
Kingfisher will face Douglass — a 65-60 winner over Oklahoma Christian School — at 7 p.m. Friday at Yukon in the semifinals.
“Douglass will be tough,” Reese said. “They are super athletic.”
The game can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM) and Enid Live.com
BETHANY 55, KINGFISHER 39 (G)
Bethany ended the game on a 17-3 run after Peyton Walker concluded a 13-0 Kingfisher run with a three-pointer with 6:23 left to cut the lead to 38-36. The Lady Jackets didn’t score again until Walker hit a three with 20 seconds left.
Raegan Snider led Kingfisher with 14 points, including hitting a half court shot at the third period buzzer. Addy Matthews had 10 points for the Lady Jackets. Zya Vann led Bethany with 20. She had 13 to lead the Lady Bronchos to a 27-14 halftime lead.
Kingfisher was only 11 of 37 from the field for 29.7%. The Lady Jackets committed 19 turnovers. Bethany had a 27-9 advantage in points off turnovers.
