NOBLE — Xavier Ridenour scored 21 points as No. 1-ranked Kingfisher boys qualified for the Class 4A state tournament for the seventh straight year by beating North Rock Creek, 51-36 in the Area IV finals.

Kingfisher led only 8-6 after the first quarter but broke the game open with a 17-9 second quarter spurt to go up 25-15 at halftime.

Drake Friesen had 11 points for the 23-3 Yellowjackets, who will be seeking their fourth championship in the last five years. Kingfisher was denied a title in 2020 when the tournament was canceled because of COVID .

“It never gets old,’’ said Kingfisher assistant Chris Combs. “Everybody had a hand in this. Xavier was his usual self. We played good defense and did a good job rebounding.’’

Kingfisher’s girls advance to the losers bracket finals by beating Oologah-Talala, 58-48 in the losers bracket semifinals. The Lady Jackets will face Inola in the losers bracket finals at 6 p.m. Saturday. They will be trying to avenge a 47-46 loss to Inola in last week’s regional finals.

The state pairings will be announced by Sunday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities As

