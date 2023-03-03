NOBLE — Xavier Ridenour scored 21 points as No. 1-ranked Kingfisher boys qualified for the Class 4A state tournament for the seventh straight year by beating North Rock Creek, 51-36 in the Area IV finals.
Kingfisher led only 8-6 after the first quarter but broke the game open with a 17-9 second quarter spurt to go up 25-15 at halftime.
Drake Friesen had 11 points for the 23-3 Yellowjackets, who will be seeking their fourth championship in the last five years. Kingfisher was denied a title in 2020 when the tournament was canceled because of COVID .
“It never gets old,’’ said Kingfisher assistant Chris Combs. “Everybody had a hand in this. Xavier was his usual self. We played good defense and did a good job rebounding.’’
Kingfisher’s girls advance to the losers bracket finals by beating Oologah-Talala, 58-48 in the losers bracket semifinals. The Lady Jackets will face Inola in the losers bracket finals at 6 p.m. Saturday. They will be trying to avenge a 47-46 loss to Inola in last week’s regional finals.
The state pairings will be announced by Sunday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities As
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.