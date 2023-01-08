Enid News & Eagle
Kingfisher’s boys showed why they are the kings of the Wheat Capital Tournament Saturday.
The Yellowjackets claimed their ninth tournament title in the last 10 years with a 50-25 drubbing of Alva in a rematch of last year’s championship game.
Two-time defending Class 3A champion Jones outlasted Kingfisher, 35-34 in a defensive struggle in the girls championship. It was the first Wheat Capital title for the Lady Longhorns, who fell to Perry in last year’s finals.
The Yellowjackets needed two free throws in the last second to nip the Goldbugs, 35-33 last year, but Kingfisher dominated from start to finish.
Tournament MVP Caden Kitchens had 22 points while Xavier Ridenour, the hero of last year’s title game, had 16. He joined Kitchens on the all-tournament team.
Kitchens had six points after the first period, 12 at halftime, 16 after three periods and finished up with six points in the final period.
Alva’s Kyler Penco was held to 12 points with only one three-point field goal. He had scored 30 and 36 points in wins over Jones and John Marshall. He was the lone Goldbug in double figures.
“It feels great,” said Kingfisher coach Jared Reese. “We had a lot of fun. We enjoy coming here. We got to play some really good teams.”
Kingfisher led from start to finish with quarter leads of 14-6, 24-9 and 36-16. The Yellowjackets scored the last 10 points of the first half to turn a tight 14-9 game into a comfortable 24-9 advantage.
Kingfisher steadily increased its lead in the second half.
“Defense was the key for us,” Reese said. “We executed really well. They struggled to score. When our offense gets going, it’s hard to come back against us.”
The Yellowjackets have won 27 straight games at the Wheat Capital. They were not in the field in 2019 when Holland Hall took the title.
JONES 35, KINGFISHER 34 (G)
Boston Berry, who led the Lady Longhorns with 18 points, hit a 16-foot shot with 52 seconds left for the winning margin.
The Lady Jackets missed on three opportunities for a possible game winner after that.
Jones forced a turnover with 23 seconds left, but Kingfisher got the ball back when the Lady Longhorns’ Sofi Woodson fouled while trying to corral a missed free throw by teammate Kasia Hansen.
However, the Lady Jackets turned the ball over again. Jones missed another free throw, giving Kingfisher the ball with three seconds left.
Kingfisher couldn’t get a shot off. The clock ran out before Peyton Walker could get a long pass from Kadyn Daugherty.
Kingfisher, trailing 18-15, took the lead when the Lady Jackets scored the first six points of the second half. Emily Myers hit two free throws with three seconds left in the quarter to give the Lady Jackets a 25-24 lead.
Jones used a 5-0 run to break a 27-27 tie to go up 32-27 after a Berry basket. Kingfisher, though, would retake the lead at 34-33 after Walker hit a three with 1:27 remaining.
Kingfisher, 10-2, would not score the rest of the way.
Addy Matthews was the lone Kingfisher player in double figures with 14 points. Berry was the lone Lady Longhorn in double figures. Sofi Woodson, a dominant 6-2 junior center, was held scoreless the second half after tallying eight points in the first half.
Matthews was voted the tournament MVP.
ALVA 50, WOODWARD 46 (G)
The Ladybugs held off a late charge by the Lady Boomers to pull out the 50-46 victory.
Woodward scored the game’s last 11 points after Jaycee Kelln had given the Ladybugs a 50-35 lead.
Thessaly Pfeiffer scored six of her 20 minutes in the last minute, including a three-pointer with just under 20 seconds left to make it 50-46.
The Ladybugs were able to run out the clock to raise their record to 10-2. Lakin Gaddy had 22 points to lead Alva while Kelln had 12.
“It was a hard-fought battle,” said Ladybugs coach Kris Gore. “These girls really know each other really well … a lot of them play travel basketball and softball together and it’s always a highly competitive game.”
Alva had quarter leads of 12-10, 22-17 and 36-24.
“We didn’t play as well as we hoped in the last few minutes,” Gore said, “but I hope we can learn from this and move forward and do a better job the next time. Their trap gave us a lot of problems. We did hit some big shots down the stretch.”
JOHN MARSHALL 63,
SUNRISE CHRISTIAN 59 (B)
Derrick Lawrence (21) and Daniel Rahman (18) combined for 39 points as the Bears took the third-place trophy for the second straight year. Marko Pavlovic led the Buffaloes with 21.
