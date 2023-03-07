Just call the State Class 4A Boys Basketball Tournament the Kingfisher Invitational.
The two-time defending state champion Yellowjackets will be making their seventh straight appearance (including the 2020 tournament which was canceled) when they face Stilwell (23-3) at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the State Fair Arena.
Kingfisher is 14-1 over the last five contested tournaments with four championships (2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022) and one runnerup (2018, 61-56 loss to Heritage Hall in the finals).
The Yellowjackets, 23-3, have won seven straight, including a 51-36 victory over Inola in the Area finals at Noble last week.
Kingfisher has eight seniors who have never lost at state — Cash Slezickey, Xavier Ridenour, Drake Friesen, Jax Sternberger, Maddox Mecklenburg, Jud Birdwell, Caden Kitchens and Braden Eaton.
Ridenour is averaging 19 points in the postseason while Kitchens is averaging 11.0 and Friesen 8.7.
The Yellowjackets have lost to teams which will be on the other side of the bracket — No. 2 seed Crossings Christian, 49-48 in overtime at the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa Dec. 30 and at No. 3 seed Weatherford, 51-47 in overtime on Feb. 3.
Kingfisher has won 18 of its last 19 games since the Crossings Christian loss. The other loss was to 5A Tulsa Memorial, 54-39 in the TOC semifinals.
Stilwell has won 14 of its last 15. They fell to Crossings Christian, 72-48 in the Area finals at Henryetta but came back to beat No. 10 Tuttle, 56-48 in the losers bracket finals.
The Kingfisher-Stilwell winner will face the Oklahoma Christian School-Douglass winner at 7 p.m. Friday at Yukon High School.
Kingfisher’s girls will be making a return trip to state after being eliminated in the quarterfinals last season.
The Lady Jackets, 23-5, will face No. 3 seed Bethany, 26-1, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Arena.
Kingfisher punched its ticket to state by beating Inola, 46-37 in overtime in the Area losers bracket finals at Noble Saturday. The Lady Jackets lost to Bethany, 47-21 at home on Jan.17.
Bethany has won 16 straight since a 45-32 loss to now No. 2 seed Tuttle on Jan. 10. The Lady Bronchos beat Weatherford, 66-42 in its Area winners bracket finals.
The winner will face the Harding Charter Prep-Tuttle winner at Noon Friday at Yukon.
Both games can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM) and Enid Live.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.