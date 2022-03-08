Kingfisher may be taking over the State Fair Arena Tuesday when the Class 4A state boys and girls basketball tournaments tip off.
For the first time since 2007, both the KHS boys and girls are at state, where they have a rich history. The boys have three titles since 2017 (2017, 2019, 2021), while the girls — at state for the first time since 2009 — are making their 26th trip and seeking their fifth title.
The defending state champion boys, 25-1 and the No. 1 seed, will face Blanchard at 7:30 p.m. in the first round. The girls, 24-5 and ranked No. 6, open play at 9 a.m. against No. 4 Weatherford (23-3). Both games can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM).
The Yellowjackets graduated all five starters, including two Division I players, but remain the dominant team in 4A. They kept a 72-home game winning streak going.
“It’s pretty amazing what these kids have been able to do this year,” said Kingfisher coach Jared Reese. “They have been around the program for a long time. They know what to expect. They work really hard. Our work ethic is the No. 1 reason we’re back.”
Reese considers the 2021-22 edition to be one of his better defensive teams. He attributes that to depth and hard work.
“We have been able to play more kids than we have in the past,” Reese said. “We have been able to keep bodies fresher.”
Xavier Ridenour leads the offense with a 14.0 average, followed by Chase Davis, Maddox Mecklenburg and Caden Kitchens (all 10.0).
“It’s really balanced,” Reese said about his offense. “Every one of them has had a big night and every one of them has had games where they haven’t scored at all.”
Kingfisher beat Blanchard, 61-43 on Feb. 10 behind 16 points from Ridenour and 16 from Kitchens. The Yellowjackets beat the Lions, 46-34 in the first round last season. Blanchard won three games out of the losers bracket at Shawnee last week.
“I would prefer to play somebody who isn’t as familiar with us,” Reese said.
Reese doesn’t mind playing on Tuesday because it allows all the teams in 2A-4A to have a chance to play at the Arena. The winner will play the Crossings Christian-Holland Hall winner at 6 p.m. Friday at the Arena. The championship game is set for 5 p.m. Saturday.
Kingfisher’s lone loss was to 5A El Reno, 45-43 on Jan. 25 on the road. KHS won 11 straight to reach state for the sixth straight year.
New Kingfisher girls coach Taylor Young had set a goal of making state after being hired away from Edmond Santa Fe, where she was an assistant coach.
“I think the biggest difference for us this year has been toughness and discipline,” she said. “We tried to incorporate those things to bring those standards back here. We were able to incorporate that into our mindset and the girls believe in themselves. There’s a lot of tradition here. It’s been asleep for a while, but our goal was to wake that back up.”
The Lady Jackets made the tournament the hard way, winning five straight games in the losers bracket after falling to Woodward, 39-38 in the regional winners bracket semifinals. They avenged the loss to the Lady Boomers, 40-30 Saturday.
“The fact that we played five games in six days speaks volumes for our girls’ toughness,” Young said.
Starter Emily Myers was lost in the first Woodward game to a knee injury. McKenna Frost stepped in and was “the sparkplug” to the state run. Sophomore Payton Walker hit a game-winner in a 39-38 win over Bethany Friday.
“We had a lot of people step up,” Young said. “They showed how tough they were mentally and how willing they are to compete.”
Rayland Garner leads the Lady Jacket attack with a 14.0 average, followed by Allison Green (14.0).
Kingfisher fell to Weatherford, 65-47 on Feb. 5, but are 10-1 since.
Young sees rebounding and limiting turnovers as the key Tuesday.
“We’re just excited to play anybody right now,” Young said. “We’re excited to be back at state and competing.”
Young, like Reese, doesn’t mind playing either on Tuesday or at 9 a.m. because it allows everyone to play at the Arena.
“That is huge,” she said, “and not just for our girls. It’s a little early, but we will take it.”
The Kingfisher-Weatherford winner will play the Tuttle-Stilwell winner at 10:30 a.m. Friday. The championship is set for 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
