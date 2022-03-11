Enid News & Eagle
Kingfisher’s boys will be seeking their sixth straight trip to the state championship game Friday when the No. 1-ranked Yellowjackets (26-1) face No. 4-ranked Crossings Christian (20-7) at 6 p.m. at the State Fair Arena.
The two teams have had two days to prepare for the semifinal after the Yellowjackets beat Blanchard, 41-28 and the Knights outlasted Holland Hall, 45-40 in overtime on Tuesday.
Crossings Christian, coached by ex-Enid coach Shawn Schenk, moved up to 4A this season after taking the 3A state championship in 2021. The Knights have won five of their last six games. They won four straight after falling to Perkins-Tryon, 45-34 in the regional finals at Cushing.
Xavier Ridenhour led the Yellowjackets in scoring against Blanchard with 11 points.
The game can be heard on The WOLF (106.3 FM).
The winner will play the Victory Christian-Weatherford winner at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Arena for the championship
