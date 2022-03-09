Kingfisher head coach Jared Reese has called his 2021-22 team one of the best defensive teams he has ever coached.
The No. 1-ranked Yellowjackets (26-1) showed why in beating Blanchard for the second time this season, 41-28 in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament at the State Fair Arena Tuesday.
It was the seventh time this season the Yellowjackets have held an opponent to under 30 points.
The 28 points equaled Blanchard’s lowest scoring output of the season (38-28 loss to Tuttle on March 1).
Kingfisher forced 16 turnovers while turning the ball over only nine times themselves.
The Yellowjackets were able to rely on their 3-point shooting to offset an off-night from 2-point range (four of 17).
Kingfisher was nine of 19 from 3-point range for 47.4%. They were six of 11 in taking a 22-13 first half lead.
Xavier Ridenour led the offense with 11 points, going three of five from 2-point range and one of one from three. Chase Davis scored all of his nine points on treys (three of four). Maddox Mecklenburg was two of six from three in scoring eight points.
The Lions were eight of 22 from 2-point range and two of five from 3-point range.
The Yellowjackets trailed only once (2-1). The game was tied once (4-4) before back-to-back 3’s by Mecklenburg and Kitchens would give Kingfisher the lead for good at 10-4.
Blanchard (16-13) could not get any closer than 13 points in the second half. Ridenour ended any doubt when he opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back baskets to make it 37-20.
It was the Yellowjackets’ second win over the Lions this season. They beat Blanchard 61-43 on the Lions’ home court Feb. 10. They opened last year’s 4A tournament by beating Blanchard as well.
Kingfisher will play Crossings Christian at 6 p.m. Friday at the State Fair Arena. The game can be heard on the Wolf (106.3 FM).
