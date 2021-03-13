4A State Championship

KINGFISHER 48, HERITAGE HALL 40

Kingfisher       11   9  14  14  - 48

Heritage Hall  13  14    9    4  - 40

Kingfisher: Cortes 23, Stone 15, M. Ridenour 6, Birdwell 4

Heritage Hall: 18, Perry 8, C. Smith 8, Swindle 6

