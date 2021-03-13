4A State Championship
KINGFISHER 48, HERITAGE HALL 40
Kingfisher 11 9 14 14 - 48
Heritage Hall 13 14 9 4 - 40
Kingfisher: Cortes 23, Stone 15, M. Ridenour 6, Birdwell 4
Heritage Hall: 18, Perry 8, C. Smith 8, Swindle 6
Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening - storms becoming more numerous late with locally heavy downpours likely. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: March 13, 2021 @ 10:16 pm
LAHOMA — A Celebration of Life for Thomas W. Graham, of Lahoma, will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ladusauevans.com.
July 17, 1972 - March 10, 2021 FAIRVIEW — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Canton Christian Church, with interment at Fairview Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.piercefuneralhomes.com.
July 22, 1926 - March 10, 2021 Funeral services for SeCoy Windler will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, in the Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. SeCoy was born July 2, 1926, in Covington, Oklahoma, and passed peacefully on March 10, …
