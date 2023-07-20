ALVA, Okla. — J.P. Kimberlin had family reasons to move from the Mountain View-Gotebo girls basketball team to taking the reins of the Alva Goldbug boys.
Kimberlin’s son, Aiden, will be a senior. Mountain View-Gotebo’s boys have fallen on hard times, but the Goldbugs are coming off a 23-5 season with their star point guard (Daylon Malone) back.
“I’m super excited about the opportunity,” said Kimberlin, who was at Mountain View-Gotebo for three years and had assisted at Hydro-Early for five.
“It was a good spot to put my son in. This is a great basketball community with lots of tradition. When they offered me, I jumped on it.”
His oldest son, Skyler, was redshirted at Northwestern Oklahoma State last season.
Kimberlin has gotten a chance to elevate his program, having gone to the Skordle Shootout in Yukon where they played Crooked Oak, Garber and Wright City, a two-day summer league at Cashion and a team camp at Elk City.
Woodward transfer Kash Shipley should also help the Goldbugs. Aiden Ruiz is the other returning starter.
“We had a pretty good summer,” Kimberlin said. “We’re athletic and we can shoot the ball.”
Malone, one of the area’s leading scorers as a junior, immediately impressed his new coach.
“He sees the floor well and passes the ball well,” Kimberlin said. “He is just unbelievable.”
Both the younger Kimberlin and Shipley are 6-foot-4 who can attack the basketball.
Kimberlin sees no problem in moving from girls to boys.
“If you get the girls to buy in and let them know that you care, they will run through a brick wall for you,” he said. “Boys have a little more of an ego. You can do more coaching because boys are more athletic. It will be an adjustment going from Class A to 3A.”
He said 15 teams, including Alva, will be capable of winning the gold ball next season.
Kimberlin, a Hollis native, took a different route to coaching. He worked at Subway for five years before starting college at Southwestern Oklahoma State.
“Being older and more mature, I handled college better than I would have if I went there straight after high school,” he said.
Kimberlin did not play at SWOSU, but one of his professors was ex-Bulldog coach Wayne Anderson, who got him into coaching with the 3T program there.
“He wanted to give young coaches an opportunity to coach so they would be ready to be head coaches after they got out of college,” Kimberlin said.
Garber coach Fletcher Reed was a few years ahead of Kimberlin in that program. They remain good friends.
At 33, Kimberlin sees himself in-between a player’s coach and an old-school disciplinarian.
“I’m young enough to be able to relate to players,” he said. “You have to run somewhat of a tight ship to have high expectations and be able to build a winning culture.”
He said he still tries to be able to joke around with his players.
“It’s important that I do care about them and I can relate to them,” Kimberlin said. “As long as they work hard and do what is expected out of them, we won’t have issues.”
He favors an up-tempo style where his team will push the ball up the court and be able to score easy baskets in transition and eventually wear down the opposition.
If he goes to a set offense, he prefers a dribble-drive and motion offense.
He succeeds the highly successful Shane Feely. Kimberlin is accustomed to such pressure having succeeded Jeff Fletcher at Mountain View-Gotebo.
“You do feel pressure when you’re following a guy like coach Feely,” Kimberlin said. “His style versus my style is as different as night and day, but if we can translate that into wins, it won’t be a huge transition.”
He has enjoyed the move from Southwest to Northwest Oklahoma. Kimberlin likes being in a town with a Walmart instead of having to drive 30 minutes to one.
“We love it so far,” he said. “The people have been very friendly to us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.