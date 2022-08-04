David Kerr, as he has the past 25 years will be coaching Pond Creek-Hunter athletes Monday.
Only it will be at the Skeltur Conference/Cherokee Strip Conference Softball Bash instead of the first day of fall practice with the Pond Creek-Hunter football team.
Kerr, who was 199-77 in 23 seasons as the head football coach with three state title, has no regrets and plans to be successor Tanner Bowman’s No. 1 fan this fall.
“It was just time,’’ he said about his decision to step down. “I needed a change and things fell into place where we could hire somebody that I thought would do a really good job.
“It’s good that they got somebody with energy,” Kerr said. “He has a lot more energy than I do. Things fell into place where this was a good time to do it.’’
Kerr, like a good many older coaches, grew tired of the long hours. His Sundays won’t be taken up with game tapes and developing game plans.
“I will miss the Friday nights, but it’s the Sunday through Thursday stuff that I’m not going to miss,’’ he said. “I know Tanner will do a good job. The kids like him and he has a great offensive mind and a lot of energy. He will put in the time to be real successful if they give him a chance.’’
Kerr will still help out on Friday nights and some after the softball season is over.
“I’m not going to get completely away from it,’’ he said. “I’m going to let the young guy do all the work from Sunday to Thursday.’’
Kerr coached the school’s slow pitch team last spring and had put in 15 years on that job before going to baseball a couple of years ago.
Kerr will continue to teach history.
“I still needed something to do in the school year,’’ he said. “It’s just a change of pace. I enjoy being around these girls. I’m kind of excited to get the softball program going again.’’
He was not lacking enthusiasm as he coached the Lady Panthers this past week at the Enid-Chisholm-Pioneer Team Camp. He claps his hands. He shouts encouragement.
“It’s definitely rejuvenated me,’’ Kerr said. “I’m kind of excited where we’re going. The girls’ attitudes are great. They have accepted me.’’
He said there’s not that much difference in coaching male and female athletes.
“They expect good things,’’ he said. “Those girls are going to work hard. They have high expectations, too. They are going to work hard. They are used to hard work. They want to work hard and change things around. I’m happy they are listening to me. Hopefully, we’ll be successful.’’
Kerr had all of his players in the classroom making an easier transition.
“They know what to expect,’’ he said.
His first goal is to improve with each day and do things right.
“It’s the same thing with football,’’ he said. “If we do things right and they beat us, more power to them. I want to do things right and control what we can control. That’s what I’ve been preaching to the girls.’’
Kerr has become a big college softball fan over the past few years. He said fast pitch isn’t that much different from slow pitch.
‘It’s still throwing and catching the ball,’’ he said. We have some good young players and we have some good senior leaders, We’ll try to get better every day. I’m rejuvenated and ready to go.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.