Enid News & Eagle
Enid’s Jake Kennedy, who no-hit Westmoore in his final mound appearance at the Class 6A state tournament, will be playing for the Large West at the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State games Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Kennedy will be the lone Plainsman in the game. The Large School (West vs. East) will be at 1 p.m., followed by the middle school at 3:30 and the small school at 6.
“He definitely deserves this,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “He had a great senior year and this is the icing on the cake for having a great season. It’s nice he gets to do it at home.”
Kennedy, who hit a homer against Yukon in the state semifinals and doubled as a third baseman, will be playing at Cowley County (Kan.) next season.
