Baseball Enid Yukon

Enid’s Jake Kennedy scores behind Yukon’s Colton Strange during a 6A state semifinal game against Yukon Friday, May 12, 2023. (Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

Enid News & Eagle

Enid’s Jake Kennedy, who no-hit Westmoore in his final mound appearance at the Class 6A state tournament, will be playing for the Large West at the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-State games Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

Kennedy will be the lone Plainsman in the game. The Large School (West vs. East) will be at 1 p.m., followed by the middle school at 3:30 and the small school at 6.

“He definitely deserves this,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “He had a great senior year and this is the icing on the cake for having a great season. It’s nice he gets to do it at home.”

Kennedy, who hit a homer against Yukon in the state semifinals and doubled as a third baseman, will be playing at Cowley County (Kan.) next season.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you