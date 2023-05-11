TULSA, Okla. — Jake Kennedy threw a no-hitter and struck out 10 as the Enid Plainsmen run-ruled Westmoore 10-0 in the first round of the Class 6A state baseball tournament at Union High School Thursday, May 11, 2023.
The Plainsmen, 28-9, will play the Yukon-Stillwater winner at 11 a.m. Friday in the semifinals. A win there would put Enid in the championship game at noon Saturday at ONEOK Ballpark in Tulsa.
Kennedy threw 104 pitches, walking six and hitting a batter on Thursday.
He was backed up by a 10-hit attack, as EHS scored three in the first, one in the second, two in the fourth and four in the sixth to end the game on the mercy rule.
Cooper Jarnagin drove in three runs, while James Humphrey had a two-RBI ground-rule double in the sixth. McCage Hartling was two-for-two with an RBI. Kennedy helped his own cause by going two-for-three with an RBI.
Garrett Shull and Brock Slater both scored twice.
The semifinal game can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM) Radio.
This breaking story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.