Coming into Monday’s game against Bixby at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, Enid needed a win to gain a share of the lead in district 6A-4. Enid won, 1-0.
With Jake Kennedy on the mound, the Plainsmen got that win to begin the home-and-home series with the Spartans.
The game from Kennedy is one he won’t soon forget, as he went the distance, allowing one hit and striking out 14 batters.
“I honestly can say that’s one of, if not the best pitching performances I’ve ever seen as a coach from a player of mine,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “He was dominating, his stuff was phenomenal tonight.”
Enid’s one run was scored in the bottom of the second inning, when Brock Slater scored on a passed ball.
Kennedy started the game strong, striking out four of the first six batters he faced and eight of the first nine.
“It feels good to beat the No. 1 seed,” Kennedy said. “I just want to host a regional. We have to win big games like this.”
For Kennedy, his big pitch was his changeup.
“It’s my best pitch,” he said. “I just went out there and threw, just like any other day.”
He finished the game with three straight strikeouts in the top of the seventh.
“He just made big pitch after big pitch,” Gore said.
The win was big for Enid as the Plainsmen look down the stretch.
“These last six games are crucial,” Gore said. “It’s a dogfight between three of four teams to get the top two spots, so it’s a big win for us.”
Kennedy was also one-for-three at the plate with a stolen base.
The Plainsmen are now 15-7 and 7-2 in district play.
