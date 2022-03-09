The Enid Plainsmen cruised to an 8-1 win over Tahlequah Tuesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Plainsmen starter Jake Kennedy threw four strong innings and had a productive night at the plate, driving in four runs to propel Enid to victory.
The junior had a rough start on the mound, surrendering a run in the top of the first to the Tigers, but struck out three batters to close the inning.
Kennedy drove home two runs in the bottom of the second, and followed that up with another pair of runs in the third while holding the Tigers to four hits and a single run while striking out four batters.
Aydan Voitik scored the opening run for Enid in the second to tie the game. Seth Carlson also drove home a run after a passed ball during his at bat in the bottom of the third.
“We have a really young team here,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “Every time we get to take the field, we are going to be able to work and improve. We are trying to get to the end of the season and play our best then so every game we are trying to get a little bit better.”
“We took a lot of tough pitches but got a lot of timely hits. I’m really proud of our guys,” Gore said.
Kennedy made his second start of the season. His previous was Enid’s opening day loss to Piedmont.
“I thought he threw the ball well,” Gore said of Kennedy’s performance. “Obviously, he got some big hits for us when we needed them.”
“I just went out there and threw the ball like I know I can,” Kennedy said. “I started getting in a rhythm more after the second inning. At the plate, I had a short approach and stayed through the ball on contact.”
Next week, it’s off to the 2022 Lancer Classic in Tucson, Ariz., a 32-team tournament hosted by Salpointe Catholic High School. The trip has become a regular one for the Plainsmen.
Enid won the event in 2017 and has recently had good showings in the annual southwestern event.
“I’m really excited to go to Tucson,” Kennedy remarked. “It should be fun. It’s my first time making the trip. I’m looking forward to going down to warmer weather and playing ball with my team.”
Enid is 2-1, and the Plainsmen will travel to Edmond-Santa Fe on Thursday and play Carl Albert on Friday at the Owasso Festival before heading south for spring break. Enid returns home on the 22nd for the second of two nights of games against Union.
