Enid’s ace Jake Kennedy has found his collegiate home and it’s a common site for former Plainsmen.
Kennedy will be continuing his baseball and academic career at Cowley College, a Division I Junior College in Kansas. Cowley is also where former Plainsman Connor Gore went prior to his recent commitment to Austin Peay University.
Kennedy was a key cog and the top of the rotation arm for Enid as the Plainsmen marched to the state semis.
“I’ve spent a lot of hard work and time working on my craft,” he said. “The decision came down to Cowley being the best people and the best program for my future.”
Kennedy went 6-1 with five complete games in 2022 with a 2.35 era over 50.2 innings. Kennedy struck out 71 batters while only allowing 28 walks.
“It’s a testament to his hard work,” Enid coach Brad Gore said of Kennedy’s commitment. “He has put in a lot of hard work and is a great kid. He is going to get a chance to play high-level junior college baseball. It shows all the time he and his family have put into the sport.”
Kennedy started all but three games at various positions for the Plainsmen and hit for a .296 average with 25 RBI. He has also visited Cowley.
“Cowley is super cool place,” he said. “The baseball facilities are top tier for a juco.”
There is some prestige in going to Cowley, a team that was a game away from an NJCAA Division I title this season and a place that helped former Plainsmen Connor Gore get to the next level this past season.
“Connor is a big inspiration to me and I look up to him,” Kennedy said. “I also know a couple other kids that went there from Enid and it helped them too. They have a winning reputation for sure. It’s a great baseball program.”
One of the most important things in a commitment is the relationship with the coaches. Kennedy has a great one with the coaches at Cowley.
“They are my kind of people and my kind of coaches,” he said.
