ENID, Okla. — Enid’s Jake Kennedy may have found something to top throwing a no-hitter and striking out 10 against Westmoore in the first round of the Class 6A state baseball tournament.
Kennedy, who had signed with Cowley (Kan.) County Community College, announced Monday he has committed to Oklahoma State, which offered him a place shortly after the Connie Mack South Plains Regional.
“It’s awesome,” Kennedy said. “It’s a dream come true. I grew up an Oklahoma State fan. It was my dream school.”
The offer — coming in July — was a surprise. He said OSU lost some players in the amateur baseball draft which opened up a spot for him.
“It was a good one for sure,” Kennedy said. “I guess all the hard work and stuff started to pay off.”
Kennedy, who was an Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All-Stater, said it was a hard decision to have to say no to Cowley.
“I love the coaching staff and the people going to school there,” he said. “It took me a week to decide.”
Kennedy will report sometime next month. He will stick to what he got him the offer in the first place.
“Hopefully, I will just go in and do what I’ve always done,” Kennedy said. “You want to get better. I’m going to work hard and get after it and hopefully I can get a lot of innings in.”
While Kennedy and the Enid Majors were eliminated in the Regional qualifier quarterfinals, he made it to the Connie Mack World Series.
He had a no-hitter for four and two-thirds innings for the SoCal Renegades in a 12-0 decision over the Dallas Tigers.
He struck out five and allowed only one hit.
“I threw really well,” Kennedy said. “The scholarship doesn’t change much for me. I’m doing what I’ve always done. This is a great experience for me. The competition is really good. You are playing against a lot of great dudes every game.”
