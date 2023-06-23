Austin Kalow is ready to step up in youth and high school golf.
The Enid High freshman-to-be won the Northern Oklahoma Golf League Boys 14-under stop at Meadowlake Golf Course with a three-over-par 74, seven shots ahead of runner-up Cooper Harris.
The 74 would have been second in the Boys 15-18 division won by Hunter Austin of Ponca City.
Kalow made the turn at even-par 36. He birdied the 11th but double-bogeyed the 12th and bogeyed 13 and 16 for a three-over-par 38 on the back.
“I made one mistake by hitting it into the water (No. 12), but I recovered after that,” Kalow said. “Winning feels really good.”
Kalow said he didn’t hit any spectacular shots. He missed a few birdie putts but was able to get up and down well.
The Plainsmen golf lineup will be wide open this spring after the graduation of three starters.
“I feel like I can make the varsity next year,” Kalow said. “I’ve been working really hard. I feel like I’m going to be more experienced because of tournaments like this.”
Enid resident Ross Wyant was third in the 14-Under with an 86.
Austin used a strong run (three under for the last five holes) to beat out Perkins’ Carson Brown by four shots.
Austin birdied Nos. 14, 15 and 17 and parred Nos. 16 and 18.
He was one over at the turn with two birdies (Nos. 7 and 9) and three bogeys (Nos. 1, 2 and 8). Austin had bogeyed Nos. 12 and 13 before his late charge. Austin had chipped off the green at No. 15.
“Winning is good, but right now I’m just trying to get a low number,” Austin said. “It was all right but I could have done better.”
Brown had three birdies but seven bogeys.
“My driving was pretty good,” he said, “but I couldn’t make any short putts.”
Pond Creek-Hunter’s Gabe Jones was third with a 76. Brother Jackson was a shot further back at 77.
Jones bogeyed the last three holes to take himself out of title contention. He had chipped in from 30 yards out for a birdie on No. 9 and made a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 10.
“I just lost focus a little bit,” Jones said. “I felt I played all right overall.”
Jackson had birdies on Nos. 6 and 10. That was offset by one double bogey and six bogeys.
“My putter wasn’t working,” he said. “My driving and chipping were all right but my putting was bad.”
Enid’s Kael League (Boys 12-Under, 81) and Reagan Brinkley (Girls 12-Under, 58, 9-holes in a card playoff) won their age divisions. Freedom’s Grey Gerloff won the Girls 10-Under nine-hole with a 41. Leo Hardesty won the Boys 10-Under with a 42.
Former NOC Enid women’s basketball coach Scott Morris, now the boys basketball and golf coach at Stillwater, is running the league. The next stop will be at Hennessey’s Turkey Creek next week.
Morris said the league provides opportunities for locals (Enid, Stillwater and Ponca City areas) that they might not have otherwise. Having the tournaments close by saves on expenses, he said.
