A long-lasting relationship led Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Ty Neal to her collegiate home. Neal, who only struck out twice this season is heading to Missouri S&T, a Division II school.
But, for Neal, it’s deeper than that. When former NOC-Enid and Connors State coach Bryan Howard was hired in August as the Miners’ new head coach, Howard brought with him a relationship with Neal dating back to before she was even at Kremlin-Hillsdale.
“I’ve known him since I was little,” Neal said of her relationship with Howard. “I took lessons from him. We’ve always stayed in contact as he moved around.”
The two reconnected at a camp when Howard told Neal the news.
“I went to a Connors State camp and he told me he was moving and that he would love to see me at S&T and we went from there.”
Prior to the news, Neal was planning to go to Connors State.
“I had been talking to him for a while, since he was at Connors and I was preparing myself for that two-year commitment,” Neal said. “When he told me he was going to a four-year school, I was just happy to get four more years to play softball in college.”
For the third year in a row, Kremlin-Hillsdale came up a win away from going to the state tournament, losing two games to Kiowa in the finals of the regional tournament, but Neal is still happy with how her career at K-H went.
“It was everything you wanted to get in your high school experience,” she said. “I made memories and had fun. The outcome the past few seasons wasn’t what we wanted but it was a fun process.”
The losses just helped Neal learn.
“I’ve learned a lot,” she said. “I’ve learned how to be stronger, on the field and mentally. Obviously going through those losses was hard but its like what (head coach Brad) Hawkins said, ‘The sun will rise tomorrow.’”
Only seven percent of high school athletes get to play at any collegiate level. Knowing she will go on for four more seasons is a big relief for Neal.
“I can’t explain how happy I was to get this offer,” she said. “It’s always in the back of your mind during your senior year that this could be it. To know this isn’t the end of my career, but just the start of something new is an amazing feeling.”
Hawkins says the biggest change has been in Neal’s leadership, but that she has also grown mentally tough while at K-H.
Neal is going to be a utility player at S&T but was recruited as a middle infielder, where she has played.
Neal is planning to study biology as a pre-med student. She currently has a 4.0 GPA.
Neal hit for a .543 average this season with 43 RBI and 13 doubles.
In her career at K-H, Neal drove in 121 runs and had a .994 OPB and 21 homers.
She only struck out 30 times in her high school career.
