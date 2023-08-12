Kremlin-Hillsdale needed to play only five innings to advance to the winners bracket finals in the Lady Broncs’ bid for a fifth-straight Cherokee Strip Conference softball tournament title Friday at Government Springs.
The Lady Broncs run-ruled Cherokee, 16-1, in three innings, and Waynoka by the same score in two innings. Kremlin-Hillsdale walked eight times the first game and nine the second.
“We did what we had to do,” said Kremlin-Hillsdale coach Brad Hawkins. “We had some good hits and made some plays in the field.”
K.J. Hayes had a double with three runs scored and two RBI against Waynoka and was 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored against Cherokee. Ally Neal had a double and four RBI against Cherokee. Haven Swart had two RBI against Waynoka.
The Lady Broncs, 4-0, will face Ringwood at 10 a.m. Saturday on the North field with the winner advancing to the 1 p.m. championship round. The Lady Devils beat Okeene, 9-6, and Medford, 4-2.
“Saturday is different,” Hawkins said. “Where we want to be. The girls tend to show up. They know what we have done in the past. They want to continue to build tradition.”
Ringwood’s Kelsie Wilson had five strikeouts in the Medford win while Ava Wall was 3-for-3. Kyra Reyes was 3-for-3 against Okeene.
“Kremlin-Hillsdale is going to be tough, but we’re going to be ready,” said Ringwood coach Amanda Stinnett. “We played very well today. We’re mostly freshmen and sophomores, but they play hard and keep improving every game.”
Waynoka scored in the bottom of the seventh to eliminate Oklahoma Bible Academy, 5-4. Timberlake won two losers bracket games to get another shot at Waynoka at 10 a.m. on the South field. The Lady Rails beat Timberlake, 11-2, in the first round.
At the Skeltur Tournament at Waukomis, defending champion Waukomis and Drummond advance to the winners bracket finals at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
Waukomis, which had a first-round bye, run-ruled Covington-Douglas, 11-1, in four innings behind a one-hitter from Morgan Shaw and a home run from Aleah Melson.
Addison Gorton threw a one-hitter and struck out seven in a 6-0 shutout of Garber. She lost the no-hitter in the fifth on a single. Gorton helped her own cause by scoring two runs. Avery Bryant had a triple and two RBI and scored two runs.
The Lady Chiefs and Lady Bulldogs will play at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Waukomis. The consolation finals will be at 10 a.m. The 11:45 loser and 10 a.m. winner will meet at 1:30 for the right to move on to the 3:15 p.m. championship round.
