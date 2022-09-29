Kremlin-Hillsdale will be hoping the third time is the charm when the No. 11 Lady Broncs (25-7) go to a Class B regional fast pitch softball tournament at Kiowa.
The Lady Broncs have fallen one game short of their first-ever state tournament the last two years falling in the if-game championship.
Kremlin-Hillsdale will face No. 20 Caney (19-16) at 2 with No. 6 Kiowa (28-10) meeting Mulhall-Orlando (21-7) at noon. Losers will play at 4 with winners meeting at 6. The double-elimination tournament concludes Friday.
“That has made us a little more hungrier to cross over to the next step,” said Lady Broncs coach Brad Hawkins. “We’re striving to accomplish what no other team has here in fast pitch.”
Senior Karis Stewart and fellow seniors Ty Neal, Morgan Hayes, Taryn Smith and Breanli Baker are going to their fourth regional. Stewart, an NOC Enid commit, has struck out 120 and is hitting over .400 as is Neal, Hayes and Smith.
Hawkins said his team has played its best ball the past few weeks, which has included games against 4A, 3A and 2A competition (5-4 win over Alva Monday).
“We feel like everyone is pretty evenly matched,’’ Hawkins said. “It’s a good regional for us except we’re going to have to travel a long ways. We know all the teams can put the ball in play. It will come down to how our defense and pitching stand up. We have hit the ball well, played good defense and Karis has pitched well.”
WHS, Garber go to Shattuck
Skeltur Conference rivals Waukomis and Garber will be headed to the Class A regional at Shattuck.
Waukomis (24-3), ranked No. 18, will face No. 13 Mooreland (23-12) at 2, preceded by the Lady Wolverines (23-10) and No. 4 Shattuck (21-4) at noon. Losers play at 4 and the winners at 6. The tournament will conclude Friday.
The Lady Wolverines are in their first regional since 2007 after beating Covington-Douglas 11-5 in the district finals last week at Depew. Garber lost three times to Waukomis this fall.
“I’m from the Panhandle (Forgan), I’m used to playing Shattuck and Mooreland,” said Garber coach Nikki Taylor. “Our pitching, hitting and fielding have been good. We’re ready to give it our best shot.”
Garber has pitching depth with freshman Nevaeh Fincher (66 strikeouts), Kayleigh Eiland (81 strikeouts) and Anndi Sharp (77 strikeouts).
“All three of them throw at different speeds,” Taylor said. “It helps to keep them fresh. If one isn’t pitching well, we can go to the next one.”
Eiland is hitting .427 with 19 RBI. Rudi Kroll is hitting .409 with 18 RBI. Sharp and Fincher have 23 and 21 RBI.
“We have multiple people with more than 20 RBI,’’ Taylor said. “Everybody can get something done.’’
Taylor isn’t satisfied with just making regionals for the first time in 15 years.
“We have accomplished so much, but we are ready to make a bigger statement tomorrow,’’ she said.
Defense key for Lady Chiefs
Waukomis coach Nate Pearson said defense will be the key for the Lady Chiefs, who had some early miscues in last week’s district finals against Drummond.
“We need to have a better start than we did in the district games,” he said. “I think we will be more mentally prepared. We have tried to shore up some things in practice to prepare them for the atmosphere and the adversity they may face. You don’t want to get too up or down. We’re going to be playing teams that are used to being there.”
Mental toughness has been the Lady Chiefs’ strength, Pearson said.
“Our mental approach to the game has been stronger,” Pearson said. “When adversity hits, we stay together as a team. We have set forth goals each week and attack those every day. The girls have stayed focused on the task and it’s shown on the field. The girls have bought into what we want to do.”
Ace pitcher Morgan Shaw had 24 strikeouts in the district tournament. Hope Gilliland, Tori Rhodes, Abbi Overstreet, Cambrie Gilliland and Ashley Meyer have led an offense which has scored 10 or more runs 12 times this season.
“We have athletic girls up and down our lineup,” Pearson said. “We’re going to have to make the routine plays and not let singles turn into doubles. If Morgan throws strikes like she has been, we will have a chance going into the fifth, sixth and seventh.”
Hope Gilliland, the lone senior, will be playing in her third regional. The WHS juniors will be playing in their second.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Pearson said. “We will make sure that we’re on the top of our game going into it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.