Kids of all ages will be able to find an event for them at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1 at the Northwest Oklahoma Junior Rodeo at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
Barrels and dummy roping events will be open to kids six and under. Other events will be open to competitors up to 19 years old. Festivities will begin with the calf breakaway competition and will continue with ribbon roping, tie down, dummy roping, barrels, poles, goats, chute dogging, jackpot steer wrestling, steer breakaway, steer stopping and team roping.
The deadline for registration was Wednesday, July 28, but those who are still interested in signing up can do so by filing out an entry form at nwojr.com. Late entrants will need to pay a fee of $25 a day after Wednesday.
Members of the Northwest Oklahoma Junior Rodeo won’t have to pay a late fee. Walk-up entries will be permitted, but non-members must pay in cash.
