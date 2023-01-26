Merric Judd of Timberlake will be getting a chance to play with the big boys of Oklahoma high school football.
The Timberlake senior was named as one of two eight-man representatives for the West team Wednesday for the Oklahoma Coaches Association game next July.
He was selected by a panel of eight-man coaches last December. He is the third Timberlake player to receive the honor, joining Trevor Ross and J.J. Pippin.
He was joined on the West team by Fairview tight end-linebacker Austin Houk and Kingfisher offensive lineman Wrigley Kennedy.
“I’m extremely proud of him,” said Timberlake coach Brian Severin. “The young man worked hard his whole career. It’s quite an honor. I’m fortunate to have a player two years in a row. It’s really hard to get on that team.”
Judd rushed for 1,356 yards on 114 carries and caught 37 passes for 786 yards and nine touchdowns.
“He was very versatile this year,” Severin said. “We tried to get him the ball in different areas. He’s so athletic that wasn’t a problem.”
Timberlake went 47-7 over his career, winning the state title his junior year and being the state runnerup the season before. The Tigers reached the semifinals his freshman and senior seasons.
Judd is looking at a possible career.
“There are some things he is looking at,” Severin said. “He doesn’t know for sure what he will do. There are a couple of places where he could go to play.”
Houk led the Yellowjackets to the Class A state championship and a perfect 15-0 season. It was the first title for Fairview since 1999.
He was credited with 79 tackles, including 16.5 for losses and 13 quarterback sacks.
He caught 39 passes for 728 yards and 10 touchdowns, including a 16-yard scoring pass from Jax Bernard in the Yellowjackets’ 32-28 win over Gore in the state championship game. He had 10 tackles, including 1.5 for losses.
“It’s awesome,” said Fairview coach Robert Bernard. “He worked hard and knew what he wanted to do. All that hard work paid off.”
Fairview went from 2-8 in Houk’s freshman year to 11-1 as a junior and 15-0 as a senior.
“He set the tone for us from the weight room to the practice field to the games,” Bernard said. “He was our leader and we owe him a lot. He got us in the direction that we wanted to go. A kid like that deserves recognition.”
Bernard credited Houk’s work ethic for his success.
“He worked hard to make himself into a player,” he said. “He understood what he needed to do and worked on his craft on his own. Anybody who worked as hard as he did will become a pretty good football player. He had great hands and has a high football IQ.”
Houk recently committed to Southwestern Oklahoma State and will sign with the Bulldogs on Feb. 1.
Kennedy, a 6-2, 280-pounder, was a two-way star and a four-year starter for the Yellowjackets, who were 30-18 with four playoff trips in his career. He has committed to play at Southeastern Oklahoma State.
Houk was joined on the 2A all-state by class team by teammates defensive lineman Kaden Pettus and running back Blake Perez.
Chisholm lineman Lucas Easter, Alva running back Drake Wharton and wide receiver Weston Tucker were also honored.
Kennedy was joined on the 3A all-star by class team by defensive back Jax Sternberger and defensive lineman Harrison Evans.
