Merric Judd of Timberlake is not a kid who likes to talk about himself.
“I really don’t enjoy that,” said the Tiger senior.
But he’s having to do that a lot lately in what he has gone through the last two weeks.
He’s made the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football team, has signed a national letter of intent with Northeastern A&M and he topped the 1,000-point mark in his career (1,001) Monday when he scored 13 points in a 66-34 rout of Waynoka.
“It feels really good,” he said. “I didn’t know I was that close until halftime. It means a lot to me. It was never a goal of mine until I finally made it. There’s not a lot of kids from Timberlake who have done that.
“I have to credit everything to our coach (Kale Pierce) and my teammates. I would not have been able to do that without all of them. The seniors my freshman year were amazing role models who help me tremendously.”
Pierce said Judd is a “modest, non-selfish player.”
It further cements a legacy that has seen him play for two state championship teams (2021 football and cross country), three runners-up (2020 football, 2022 and 2021 track) and two state semifinal teams.
“I have been blessed beyond belief,” Judd said. “All the kids here want to work hard. Our coaches are not just getting us ready for their sport but for us to be better athletes as well. A lot of our parents went here and want us to have success.”
The Judd name is familiar to Timberlake. Judd’s father, Logan, was a multi-sport star. So were uncles, cousins and younger brother Mavrick.
“I can’t begin to count all the things he does for me,” Judd said of his father. “He has always pushed me to the best of my ability. My mom has always been supportive. They left big shoes for me to fill. I will always be chasing them.”
Mavrick, too, is a source of inspiration and motivation.
“Having him here has helped,” he said. “I have to make sure my little brother doesn’t show me up.”
Judd leads No. 13 Timberlake in scoring, assists, rebounds and steals. The 22-1 Tigers have won 14 straight going into Friday’s first round Class B district game with DCLA at 6 p.m. at Timberlake.
Timberlake, after being eliminated in the regionals in 2020 and 2021, reached the area losers bracket semifinals a year ago. Judd’s goal is to lead the Tigers to the state tournament for the first time since 2010.
“I’m hoping this is the year that we finally break through, into the next level,” Judd said. “That’s been our goal since my freshman year.”
Judd was only the third Timberlake player to be named to the OCA’s 11-man all-star team and the second in two years. Running back J.J. Pippin made the team in 2021.
“That has definitely been my goal since I was a freshman,” Judd said. “I was happy I was able to accomplish that.”
Judd was one of two eight-man representatives on the West team. He was selected as a receiver. He caught 37 passes for 786 yards and nine touchdowns. He rushed for 1,356 yards.
Judd will be a receiver at NEO. He hopes the junior college can be a launching pad for a Division I career at either Oklahoma, Oklahoma State or Tulsa.
“That seemed to be the right route to get more developed to get to one of those schools,” Judd said.
Kingfisher’s Jace Sternberger, who sat on Kansas’ bench two years, took that route to Texas A&M where a year later he was an All-American and the No. 2 draft choice of the Green Bay Packers.
“There are a lot of stories like that out there,” Judd said. “The coaches at NEO do an excellent job of getting the names out there and the kids to the next level.”
He said the All-State game will help him prepare for the 11-man game. Former teammate Ethan Jenlink, who is now playing at the college level, has given him advice.
“Most eight-man team receivers are used to running against teams with a lot more zone defense,” he said. “Ethan Jenlink told me that in college you’re trying to run into open spots. I think I will be a lot more ready for it because of All-State.”
Judd will move on to track in the spring. He ran a leg on the Class A state-champion 1,600-meter relay last spring and was third in the 400 and 800 meters as well as a leg on a third-place 400-meter relay.
