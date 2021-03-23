Garber boys basketball coach and superintendent Will Jones will be stepping down as coach to focus on his administrative role.
Jones took over the program in 2017 and his teams were a combined 94-22 during his four seasons.
Jones was named Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Associations’ coach of the year in 2020 after his team won the second Class A state basketball title in its history.
Garber returned to the Class A State Championship in 2021, losing 48-43 to Hydro-Eakly.
For Jones, coaching for four years was the plan all along. Jones says the decision wasn’t easy but that he felt it was what was best for him and his family.
“The plan all along was to do this for four years,” Jones said, “And by the way I’ve never been the head coach anywhere for more than three. I’ve always been trying to move up, claw my way up and always get a better job and a better situation for my family.”
Still, Jones said he will miss coaching and said the thing he will miss most are the relationships he’s built with his players, even after they’ve graduated.
Jones said that maintaining both jobs took its toll on him but that he wanted to keep his word and finish out his four years.
“I’ve always been taught to do what you say you’re gonna do,” Jones said, “That’s why I did four years because I committed to do that and it wasn’t easy to have two full-time jobs. I felt really stretched thin at times but I didn’t want to show that, but I didn’t feel like I skimmed either job, it was just taking so much time.”
He said that he’s pleased with the program he’s leaving behind but admits that it took the work of many others as well.
“The program is in a really, really good shape, and that’s a combination of a number of different factors,” Jones said. “Number one, the vision of our school board to build incredible facilities and past administrations … we also have really good kids coming back, four of our top six, so that’s a really good situation for someone to come in to.”
