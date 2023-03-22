Pond Creek-Hunter’s Jackson Jones had the trifecta at the Pioneer Invitational Boys Golf Tournament Wednesday at Meadowlake Golf Course.
Jones recorded his second hole-in-one ever with an ace on the par three, 128-yard No. 5. He took medalist honors with a one-over-par 72, beating out brother Gabe by five shots as his Panthers beat out Chisholm (348-351) for the team title.
“I just got lucky,’’ he said about his ace. “I thought I hit a good shot, but I didn’t know it was going in. I put my hands up. It was exciting.’’
Jones had birdies on Nos.4 and 6 to go with the hole-in-one. He had a 34 on the front and a 38 on the back.
“I was hitting my driver pretty well,’’ he said. “Golf is my favorite sport. I have a friendly rivalry with Gabe.’’
Other Panther scores were Ethan Ensminger, 97; Ashton Banks, 102; and Caden Tefft, 128.
“I’m very proud of my team,’’ said PC-Hunter coach Darin Jones, the father of Jackson and Gabe. “One guy can’t do it by himself. Our goal this year is to qualify for the state tournament.’’
Chisholm’s Greyden Wasinger was third with 78. He had two birdies. Other Longhorn scores were Holton Miller, 90; Jagger Dow, 96; Ryken Burrell, 87 and Garrison Warner, 102.
“We did OK,’’ said Chisholm coach Cole Hibler. “We’re a little bit rusty. We will come around once we get some practices in.’’
