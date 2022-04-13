NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield was looking to see among his reserves “who we can trust” against non-district opponent Hesston College Tuesday at Failing Field.
Add freshman Holden Yoder to that list.
Yoder delivered a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth to cap a five-run rally to give the Jets a 17-16 win over the Larks. Hesston had gone ahead 16-12 with five runs in the top of the ninth.
“He put in a lot of work in practice and we trust him to do the job,” Mansfield said of Yoder, who came in the game in the seventh. “We were looking at guys who would seize an opportunity to win the game. He put a good at-bat together and won us a game.”
Yoder, who came into the game two-for-nine, was not nervous.
“I just tried not to do too much,” he said. “I had the confidence in myself that I could put the ball in play.”
Sammy Harris led off with a walk and went to third on a double by Ben Lawson. Harris scored on a throwing error and Tanner Holliman drove in two more runs with a single. He tied the game by scoring on a wild pitch.
The Jets loaded the bases on a walk to Jack Roubik, a single by Ty Chapman and a walk to Brayden Bock. Yoder followed with a game-winning hit which would have gone for extra bases had it not ended the game.
“We did a good job stringing hits together,” Yoder said. “My job was easy. All I did was to finish it off. I had confidence in my teammates. They had done all the work. All I had to do was to go up there and put the ball in play … absolutely this feels good. We’ll take wins any way we can get them.”
Mansfield said while it wasn’t the Jets’ best game, they still made a statement.
“That’s just the attitude of our guys,” he said. “We proved that we were mentally tough.”
Holliman, Calyn Halvorson and Shea Morrison all had three RBI for the Jets, who scored two in the second, one in the first, five in the fifth and two in the sixth and seventh. Halvorson homered in the third and had an RBI double in the fifth.
Blake Scott had two RBI and drove in two runs.
Ick Cirino and Shunsuke Otonashi both had four RBI for the Larks. Cirino and Kody Pilor had home runs.
Garrett Stone picked up the win. He allowed a hit, two runs and hit a batter but got Eli Prine to ground out with a runner on second to end the ninth. Halvorson threw out Cade Irwin at second to start the inning after the Hesston clean-up had hit the right field wall with a hit.
The Jets, 8-8 in Region 2, 18-22 overall, will return to conference play with a 1 p.m. doubleheader with Redlands (6-14, 17-27) Wednesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Pierce Mcelyea and Murphy Gienger will be the Jets’ starting pitchers.
“We’ll rehydrate and go back at it again tomorrow,” Mansfield said. “We have been playing well the last few weeks. We showed again that we’re a good ball club.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.