Northern Oklahoma College Enid will be looking to complete its first sweep of a conference series Sunday when the Jets visit arch-rival NOC Tonkawa for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
The Jets (10-12, 26-20) swept the Mavericks (7-15, 27-21), 8-7 and 9-8 on Friday to break a six-game losing streak.
“We found ourselves last night,’’ said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “We pitched well, played good defense and had a good approach at the plate. We want to capitalize on those for 16 innings (seven, first and nine, second) and eliminate our mistakes. We have to get Game 1 before we can get Game 2.’’
Wyatt Sellers will pitch the opener with Thomas Kuykendall going in the second game.
The Jets were in sixth place in Region 2 going into this weekend’s games but have a chance to pass National Park College (10-10) and UA-Rich Mountain (11-12) with a possible sweep.
The conference standings play a little more important role this season with changes in the Regional Tournament which will consist of the eight Region 2 teams as well as Hesston, Kan., and North Central Missouri.
Hesston and North Central, being the only teams in their Regions, had to meet certain qualifications to advance to the district tournament against the Region 2 winner for a World Series berth.
There will be a regional qualifier at David Allen on May 13 with the four lowest teams percentage wise participating. The Regional will start with eight teams on May 16.
Houston and North Central’s percentage will be against their Division I and II competition. The Region 2 standings will determine the others.
NOC Enid will end the regular season with a series with Redlands Thursday at home and Saturday at El Reno.
“We’re just focused on finishing this season and then try to get four more next weekend,’’ Mansfield said. “If we continue to do what we do, we’ll have a say as where we end up.’’
