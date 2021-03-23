Enid News & Eagle
NOC Enid’s baseball team will be warming up for the start of the conference season Thursday when the 14-5 Jets travel to 4-13 Rose Stare for a 2 p.m. game on Tuesday.
The Jets are riding a six-game winning streak. They beat Rose State, 18-8 earlier this month.
Jaron DeBerry and Piercen Mcelyea will be on a pitch count as two of the Jets pitchers for the game. NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield said he plans to use several different pitchers.
NOC Enid will host Murray State in a doubleheader Thursday to open the conference season.
“Right now, we just want to stay on an upward trajectory,’’ Mansfield said. “We’re pleased where we’re at, but we can get better. We just need to take care of our own business.’’
Jordan Coffey leads the NOC Enid offense with a .459 batting average, 10 homers and 19 RBI.
He is followed by Ben Lawson (two homers, 13 RBI, .444), Gage Ninness (.407, three homers, 8 RBI), Ambren Voitik (four homers, 11 RBI, .367), Tanner Hollman (five homers, 17 RBI, .342) and Calyn Halvorson (eight homers, 29 RBI, .328).
Softball
The Lady Jets softball team will open its conference season with a 2 p.m. doubleheader with Northeastern A&M (11-3) at home.
NOC Enid is 4-14 after beating the Friends University JV 12-6 Sunday.
The Lady Jets are led by Alexis Enslinger (.433, 11 RBI) and Slater Eck (.431, 9 RBI).
