ENID, Okla. — The Jets will have just one day of rest before hitting the road again after last night’s 95-94 loss to Neosho County Community College in their first game back from a three and a half week layoff for winter break.
Freshman guard Jlynn Counter scored 31 points on 10-25 shooting to go along with nine assists and four rebounds. It was the second-most points the Jets have scored this season, only behind a 107-69 win over Mid-America Christian University’s JV squad.
The Jets shot 42.7% from the field, but went six of 26 from deep. Counter went three for six from 3-point territory went three of 20 combined.
Neosho County entered the game averaging 83.9 points per game, which ranks 37th in DII. The Panthers’ 95 points were the most any team has scored on NOC Enid this season.
The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Jets.
"I thought we started the game with great energy and were ready to play,” Jets coach Chris Gerber said. "We jumped out 11-0 to start the game, but then we kept making mistakes on the defensive end.
“We struggled in not knowing personnel, bad fundamentals, and no energy. For being the first game back I knew we would be sluggish at some areas, but it comes down to how quickly we can knock off the rust and play high energy fundamental defense consistently."
Now the Jets need to turn their attention to a Western Oklahoma State squad that’s ranked 36th in DI in points per game at 86.1. The Pioneers are shooting 50.7% from the field and 38.9% from deep.
A key advantage for Western in the game will be its ability to rebound. They’re currently sixth in DI in rebounding margin at +26.0 per game, while the Jets are ranked 110th at +5.1.
Freshman forward Richard Lowe (6-8, 250 pounds) and freshman guard D.J. McDonald (6-7, 200 pounds) have combined for 13.7 rebounds per game so far this season.
Western is on a three-game winning streak closing out 2021 with wins over Dallas Christian JV, Nationwide Academy and Loyalty College Prep.
