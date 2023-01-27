Daylon Andrews’ driving jumper to the basket gave NOC Enid’s men a 79-78 thriller over Connors, keeping the Jets on top of the Region 2 standings.
The win completed a sweep for NOC Enid, with the Lady Jets taking the women’s game, 66-61 behind 29 points from LaKysia Johnson and 14 from Tegan Jones, who was crowned the school’s Homecoming queen at halftime of the men’s game.
NOC Enid’s men will enter the second half of the Region 2 season at Redlands with a 7-1 conference record and a 16-5 mark overall. Connors dropped to 5-3 and 17-3.
The men’s game lived up to the hype of the first-place vs. second-place showdown. The Jets rallied back from a nine-point deficit (48-39 with 17:35 remaining). There were five ties in the last 9:30 and seven lead changes. There was no more than a two-point separation in the last 9:46.
The Jets scored the game’s last four points on field goals by Jordan Thompson with 44.9 seconds and Andrews with 21.4 seconds remaining.
Connors had a traveling call with 33.3 seconds left. The Cowboys would miss two shots in the final seconds with the Jets getting rebounds. Kelvin Hudson of the Jets missed a one-and-one with four seconds left, but Donyae May was off on a desperation three to end the game,
“It was a lot of toughness on our part,” said Jets coach Chris Gerber. “It wasn’t pretty all the time, but we stepped up when we needed to. The kids showed their maturity. When we got punched in the mouth, we responded the right way.”
Andrews stepped up by scoring 15 of his 18 points in the second half, including the game winner. Thompson had 21 points, eight coming after halftime. Chris Wiseman was six of six from the field in a 12-point effort, including five of five after intermission. Rauh Nunez had 14 points, including a six-for-six effort at the foul line.
“It was a whole team effort,” Gerber said. “Our strategy was to get the ball in our best players’ hands (Thompson and Andrews) and let them make plays. They know what they are doing.”
Andrews said he wanted the ball at crunch time.
“It was just going through my head that I needed to make a play for the team,” he said. “That was a big moment. This is a big win for our team.”
Gerber said he didn’t think Andrews took the shot too soon.
“You’ve got to take the points when you can,” Gerber said. “He made a good play, got to the rim and he made a good shot.”
The Jets were virtually in a must-win situation to protect the home court. They have only two more home games left.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” Gerber said. “We’ve got a lot of season left.”
NOC ENID 66, CONNORS 61 (Women)
Johnson made four free throws in the last 15.7 seconds to ensure the win for the Lady Jets, now 5-3 in conference and 10-5 overall.
Johnson was five of six from the line and was 12 of 19 from the field by aggressively going to the rim.
“She is so athletic,” said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings. “Combine her athleticism with a huge work ethic and it makes for a good player who is hard to stop.”
Haitiana Releford, the nation’s fifth-leading scorer, was held to 14 points after fouling out with 9:33 left. Connors had taken a 48-46 lead after back-to-back baskets by Kylie Eubanks with 8:54 remaining.
NOC Enid answered back with 10-0 run to go up 56-54 after a Johnson layup with 6:31 left. Connors got to within one twice, the last being 62-61 after a three-pointer by Eubanks with 22.6 left before Johnson put the game away.
“It (Releford fouling out) was big down the stretch,” Jennings said, “but they have good players around her who stepped up. A win is a win. We’ll take it. It was a good team effort. We made big shots when we needed them.”
NOC Enid will begin the second half at Redlands Monday.
