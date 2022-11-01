NOC Enid’s basketball teams got off to 1-0 starts Tuesday at the Mabee Center. The women defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan’s junior varsity team, 102-30, while the men defeated OnPoint Academy, 99-47.
The Lady Jets came out strong, pulling ahead with a 5-0 run, fueled by a strong presence on the offensive boards.
The defensive side of the ball shined also, forcing turnovers early and often, while the offense capitalized on the extra possessions, turning the turnovers into points in the paint.
After allowing Wesleyan its first points, NOC Enid went on a 13-0 run to end the opening quarter up, 19-3.
Wesley posed a tough challenge in the second quarter as halftime neared, scoring 15 in the second quarter, but NOC held on to lead at the half, 40-18.
The Lady Jets came out of the locker room and sealed the win with a 35-point third quarter, while holding Wesleyan to just five points in the third quarter to pull to a 75-23 lead.
“They came out much better in the second half,” NOC Enid head coach Kelli Jennings said of her team’s third quarter performance. “We tried to execute the things we wanted to and did it better in the second half.”
NOC’s bench kept the energy high as the Lady Jets inched closer to the 100-point mark, surpassing it with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter to finish off the win.
Most of NOC’s points came around the basket in the paint, physically dominating Wesleyan’s defense.
“That’s something we are trying to do more this year, get our inside game more involved,” Jennings said. “I thought in the second half we did that.”
The game is the first of three in a row against JV teams to open the season.
“It was good to get a game under our belts and get a live situation,” Jennings said. “It was good to get some of those jitters out, because we have some really tough teams coming up.”
Freshman Braylee Dale led the way with 17 points, while LyKesia Johnson and Rachel Fischer both scored 16 points.
The Lady Jets will be back in action Thursday against Southwest Christian’s JV team at 5 p.m. at the Mabee Center.
The men started off slow against OnPoint, allowing the Panthers to keep the game close for much of the opening half, but a 15-4 run to end the half gave NOC a 28-point lead going into the locker room.
NOC was physical at the rim and prevented OnPoint from getting open shots. The open ones the Panthers got weren’t good ones as the Jet defense clamped down toward the end of the half.
Coming out of the locker room, NOC went on a 20-7 run over the first 7:30 of the second half to build on the lead to 69-28, sealing the win for NOC.
The Jets attempted to match the women’s 100-point mark but fell short of it late.
“The guys played with good energy,” said NOC men’s coach Chris Gerber. “It’s the first game of the season so they are always going to be excited, but it’s a good start to the season. There are a lot of things to work on. I have a few in my head right now.”
NOC used mistakes by OnPoint to created good shots and capitalized on them.
The season opener was the debut for three transfers, Jordan Thompson from Oklahoma Baptist and Jaylon Jackson-Curvey and Daylon Andrews, both from Murray State.
Thompson led the way with 14 points and had four assists, while Andrews led the team in assists with five and had six points. Jackson-Curvey had 13 points and five rebounds to lead the team in boards.
“This is a very unselfish team,” Gerber said. “That’s one thing about it, I don’t know who will score points most nights. If they play the right way and share the ball, it could be any of them.”
In total, 14 players scored for the Jets.
The men are back in action Thursday at Mid-America Christian University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.