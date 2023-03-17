With both teams in the top half of the Region 2 standings, NOC Enid and South Arkansas kicked off a four-game series on Friday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark with the first of two doubleheaders.
The Jets were swept, losing, 8-4 in the first game, and 9-7 in the second.
“They are a well-coached ball club and do a lot of things well,” NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield said of South Arkansas. “They put the pressure on us and exposed us a little bit, but the good thing about baseball is that you get to turn around and do it again tomorrow.”
Zack Roden started the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, throwing six innings, giving up five hits and five earned runs, while striking out four. Roden was handed the loss after the Jets posted one run in the first and fourth innings, before plating two in the bottom of the seventh in an attempt to come back.
Offensively, in the first game, NOC Enid was led by Brayden Bock, who was one-for-three, with a homer, one of the three NOC Enid would hit int he doubleheader.
Sammy Harris and Zane Chavez also drove runs in, Chavez plating both of the runs in the seventh on a single.
South Arkansas started hot, scoring three runs in the top of the first off Roden before the Jets could even get to the plate.
Jack Cline started the second game for the Jets, going 5.1 innings, allowing seven hits and four earned runs, while striking out six.
Neither team scored until the fourth inning when South Arkansas plated a run in the top of the inning, followed by two from NOC Enid, one on a passed ball, allowing Owen Tracy to score and another on a wild pitch allowing Bock to score.
Those would be all the runs the Jets could manage until the eighth. Down 9-2, Holden Yoder hit a two-run homer to make it 9-4.
In the bottom of the ninth, Sammy Harris hit a three-run homer with two outs in an attempt to start a comeback, but South Arkansas held the Jets at bay.
“It was a big hit,” Mansfield said. “Just a little bit too late. If we can continue that kind of approach and that kind of momentum, we should be in good shape tomorrow.”
Mansfield couldn’t pinpoint a single issue, instead saying its a mix of things.
“It was more than one thing, and it’s all things we can control and fix if we want to,” Mansfield said.
NOC Enid will look to split the series on Saturday and salvage the four-game stand.
“We just have to go out and split the series tomorrow,” Mansfield said. “We can’t win the series, which is our ultimate goal, but we can still split the series and make some silver lining out of it. We have to handle ourselves first.”
