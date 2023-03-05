EDMOND — Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s baseball team swept a doubleheader from the Oklahoma Christian JV, 14-4 and 12-2 at Max Dobson Field.
The Jets, 7-10, won both games in run-rule fashion. They have won three straight.
“Our guys came in with a good business approach today,” said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “From top to bottom, we hit the ball well and we pitched well. Some guys were getting opportunities today and they seized those opportunities.”
NOC Enid will be back home Sunday when the Jets host the Texas Post Grads in a 1 p.m. doubleheader at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The first game will be seven innings. The second game will be nine.
The Texas Post Grads are a team of college-age players that are not currently enrolled as full-time students.
“We’re going to approach this like a conference game and take care of the Jets,” Mansfield said. “We want to handle all three phases of the game and do what we’re supposed to do.”
NOC Enid will begin conference play with a home doubleheader with UA-Rich Mountain at 1 p.m. Wednesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. NOC Enid will visit Seminole Tuesday for a single game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.