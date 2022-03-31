Northern Oklahoma College Enid put all three phases together in sweeping a Region 2 baseball doubleheader from Murray State, 13-3 and 10-7 Wednesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Piercen Mcelyea shook off giving up two homers in the second in the first game to throw a five-inning four-hitter in the run-rule victory. He struck out four and walked two.
Murray Gienger did not give up a walk in his six innings in the nightcap. He allowed six hits and struck out two. Enid’s Maddux Mayberry threw a perfect ninth to get the save.
The Jets pounded out 12 hits in the opener, including homers by Calyn Halvorson, Tanner Holliman and Josh Hendricks. They had 12 hits the second game with Ben Lawson and Jack Roubik both driving in three runs. Every starter had a base hit or scored a run in both games.
The Jets committed only one error as a team on the day. The sweep boosted NOC Enid’s record to 5-5 in conference and 14-18 overall.
“We pitched it well, we had good approaches at the plate and played really good defense,” said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “When you do those three things at a high level, good things will happen.”
McElyea allowed a solo homer by Scott Gruell and a two-run homer by Brady Evans to open the second but shut out the Aggies the rest of the way.
“You got to have a short memory,” McElyea said. “I knew my team was going to pick me up after that inning. They had my back today.”
Hendricks and Halvorson had solo homers in the bottom of the second to give NOC Enid a 4-3 lead. Holliman’s three-run homer and a two-RBI double by Halvorson were the big blows in a seven-run third inning.
“Our approach was the biggest thing,” Mansfield said of the home runs. “Those balls were hit hard. The wind aided them a little bit, but I still think they were well-hit baseballs.”
NOC Enid got the run rule in the fifth when Sammy Harris walked with the bases loaded to score Blake Scott, who tallied three times in the game.
The Jets, in the second game, scored two runs in the first, second and eighth and had single runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.
Lawson had a two-RBI double in the second and an RBI triple in the fourth. He scored on a wild pitch in the sixth and on a throwing error in the first. The Jets took advantage of five Aggie errors.
Roubik had an RBI single in the fifth and a two-RBI single in the eighth to put the Jets up 10-7. Halvorson and Holliman both scored twice.
The Aggies left runners on first and third in the seventh and on second in the eighth.
“We went out and competed,” Mansfield said. “We did the little things that you need to do to win games. Murphy gave us six innings in the second game which saved a lot of pitching. Maddox had a tough mindset out there today.”
The two teams will play a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday at Tishomingo.
