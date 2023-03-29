NOC Enid had the rare accomplishment of having two walk-off hits in a sweep of defending Region 2 champion Murray State, 6-5 and 18-8, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Wednesday.
Jase White’s RBI pinch-hit single in the bottom of the seventh capped a three-run Jets rally in the first game. Nathan Gutierrez’s two-RBI double in the bottom of the seventh ended the second game on the 10-run rule.
“It was a good day for our ball club,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “It was absolutely a team win today. I always tell our guys when you see blood in the water and have an opportunity to finish, you finish.’’
White’s heroics were set up by a double by Braydon Bock, walks to Holden Yoder and Owen Tracy, an RBI fielder’s choice by Ty Chapman and a sacrifice by Mason Poppen which scored pinch unner Aydan Voitik with the tying run and saw Chapman go from first to third.
White, batting for Kade Goeke, delivered a shot off the left field wall to end the game.
“We didn’t steal that game,’’ Mansfield said. “We earned it. Our guys are prepared when we call them. Jase was the hero but some guys had to set the table, Jase has been working his tail off, but I know if I called someone else, it would be the same result. He did what he was expected to do.’’
“It felt good,’’ White said. “I’m not used to coming off the bench, but I knew I just had to put something in play. The bar has been set high.’’
Josh Rains threw two and one-third innings of scoreless relief to get the win. He struck out four. Bock was two-for-three with two RBI. Chapman was two-for-four with two RBI.
The Jets had 15 hits in the nightcap. They scored three in the first, six in the second, one in the fourth and four in the fifth and seventh to overcome an 3-0 deficit.
Bock tied a school record by scoring five times. He was two-for-three with two RBI. Evan Casey tallied three times.
Yoder was two for three with four RBI and two doubles. Tracy and Chapman both drove in three runs. Gutierrez had two RBI and scored twice. Harris scored twice. Goeke was two-for-three
Jack Cline was the winning pitcher, allowing 10 hits and seven runs while striking out five and walking two.
“We didn’t get down when we were behind 3-0,’’ Mansfield said. “We knew we would have nine (innings) more at bats (eighth and ninth innings weren’t play because of the run rule).
Trace Necessary homered in both games for the Aggies. Wilber Espinal and Ashton Inman homered in the second game.
The sweep boosted NOC Enid’s record to 8-6 in Region 2 and 17-16 overall.
The Jets had lost to the Aggies in last year’s Region 2 Tournament finals to be denied a spot in the Division II World Series. Mansfield didn’t see this as revenge.
“They’re a different ballclub and we’re a different ballclub,’’ Mansfield said. “It’s two high quality teams going at it.’’
The two teams will play a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday at Tishomingo.
