When asked to remember highlights of an 8-3 opening loss to Northeast (Neb.) Community College Saturday, NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield drew a blank.
He had a good reason.
The second game made the opener forgettable.
The Jets came back from a 15-1 deficit to send the game into extra innings, only to lose 17-16 in eight innings at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Derek Woolwine’s two-RBI double in the eighth gave the Hawks a 17-15 lead.
Sammy Harris doubled in Brayden Bock, who had drawn a two-out walk to make it 17-16, but Owen Tracy flied out to end the game.
“It was so close,” Mansfield said. “We had an opportunity to win a ballgame. It was a good learning lesson for the guys and hopefully we can apply what we learned to get better.”
Mainly not to get behind 15-1, as the Jets did Saturday with the Hawks scoring one in the first, five in the third, three in the fourth and six in the fifth.
That’s why Mansfield wasn’t playing the “what-if” game. Harris, with one out in the seventh, was thrown out trying to extend a double into a triple. Tracy followed with a home run that would have won the game if Harris stayed at second. The Jets loaded the bases after walks to Holden Yoder, a single by Jase White and Evan Casey being hit by a pitch, but Miles Lock, after fouling off three pitches, struck out.
“If we did a couple of things better in the first half (of the game), it’s a different game,” Mansfield said.
But what a comeback that was started by a 10-run fifth inning, highlighted by a three-RBI double by Jase White, a two-RBI single by Christopher Estep, an RBI single by Aydan Voitik, a sac fly RBI by Bock and a bases-loaded walk to Holden Yoder.
Yoder and White both scored twice in the inning. Estep, Voitik, Yoder and Evan Casey, who had a hit and a walk, all were pinch hitters in the inning. Yoder had an RBI double and Casey and Voitik had RBI singles in the sixth when the Jets scored three times to make it 15-14.
Reliever Aidan Brainard struck out Ty Chapman with the bases loaded to end the threat.
NOC Enid reliever Jakob Brandenberger shut out the Hawks in the sixth and seventh to keep the Jets in the game.
Jackson Horn and Harrison Taubert both homered for the Hawks in the second game.
Mansfield noted the boost the subs gave the Jets late.
“They went out there and established themselves as options for future playing time,” Mansfield said. “I was proud of our resiliency and their fight and the ability of just to find a way to get back in the ballgame. That’s what you want. You just wish we could have been on the other side of the score.”
The two teams will play another doubleheader at noon Sunday at David Allen.
Dillon Dibrell and Cameron Ebert are scheduled to pitch for the Jets.
