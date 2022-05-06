Like a Dickens novel, it was the best of times and the worst of times for NOC Enid’s baseball team Friday against national runner-up Western Oklahoma.
Piercen Mcelyea struck out eight in going the distance and Ben Lawson and Tanner Holliman homered as the Jets won the opener, 4-3. Ty Chapman bunted home Blake Scott for the winning run in the sixth.
“The first game was really good,’’ said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “We pitched well, played good defense, ran the bases well and we were locked in offensively.
“We let them get rolling a bit in the second game and you can’t allow that to happen against a good team.’’
The Jets, who were in fourth in Region 2 going into the twinbill, remain at .500 (15-15) in conference. Western is 20-10. The two teams play a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday in Altus.
Holliman homered to open the Jets sixth to tie the game at 3-3. Scott singled, went to third after two wild pitches and scored on a perfectly executed bunt between the pitcher’s mound and first base by Chapman.
“We work on that every single day every week,’’ Mansfield said. “I have the upmost confidence in our lineup one through nine to do that kind of job for us.’’
Mcelyea scattered seven hits but walked only one batter. He gave up two runs in the third on a two-RBI single by Adonys Herrera and an RBI single by Angel Polanco in the fourth. He gave up only one hit the last three innings with three strikeouts. He got Chayce Bryant to fly out with Tucker Lemay on second to end the game.
“He threw all three of his pitches for strikes,’’ Mansfield said. “We worked in and out and had a good tempo.’’
“I was throwing in the zone and my teammates backed me up,’’ Mcelyea said. “It was a good team win.’’
Lawson doubled to open the first and came home on an ground out by Holliman. He slammed a pitch over the left field fence to the game at 2-2 in the third.
The Jets scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-2 lead in the nightcap. NOC, though, managed only two hits the rest of the game. Turner Pruitt had an RBI single while Lawson had an RBI double.
“We hit the ball on the screws quite a bit, but right at them,’’ Mansfield said. “They made some good plays.’’
