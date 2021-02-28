TONKAWA — Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s women used the inside-outside duo of Lauren Wade (26) and Madelyn Hankins (18) to the maximum in beating rival Northern Oklahoma Tonkawa, 59-54 Saturday.
The Lady Jets were able to wipe out a 31-25 halftime deficit by outscoring the Lady Mavericks 19-11 in the third period and 15-12 in the fourth.
“We were able to get the ball to Lauren more in the second half,” said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings. “We have to be able to pound the ball inside. We had a lot of turnovers in the first half. We started to get a little antsy but we settled down and did a better job taking care of the ball in the second half.”
Wade “did a great job of using her body to get position and get to the rim,” Jennings said.
“Again, we did a better job of finding her,” Jennings said. “When they double teamed her (Wade), she did a good job of finding our shooters.”
It was the second straight win for the Lady Jets, who had won at Murray State Thursday. NOC Enid is now 3-3 overall and 2-3 in conference.
“We’re getting into a rhythm,” Jennings said. “Things are starting to click. We’re just trying to get better with every game.”
The Lady Jets were effective in shutting down NOC Tonkawa’s three-point shooting. The Lady Mavericks were only five of 29 from long distance for 17.2% and 19 of 72 overall for 26.4%.
“They got some open looks, but for the most part, we were there when they were catching the ball,” Jennings said. “When they are on, they are really hard to guard. But if they are having an off-night or not hitting like they usually are, you have a good chance to stop them.”
Despite a limited crowd because of COVID-19, Jennings was impressed with her first taste of Baby Bedlam.
“Everyone’s pride is on the line,” she said. “That’s the fun part of Bedlam. You’re fighting for your school. It was a good experience.”
NOC Tonkawa dropped to 2-6 and 2-2.
NOC TONKAWA 74, NOC ENID 62 (M)
No. 7-ranked NOC Tonkawa used a balanced attack to defeat the Jets men, 74-62.
The loss dropped the Jets to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in conference. The Mavericks are 9-0 and 4-0.
The Mavericks had three players in double figures — J.D. Ray with 16, Avante Lederer with 14 and Tyrel Morgan with 14.
NOC Enid was led by Jalen Stamps with 16 and Teyon Scanlan with 12.
Tonkawa led 37-29 at halftime and was able to extend its lead in the second half.
“You could tell it was our fourth game in eight days,” said Jets coach Chris Gerber. “We were tired physically and mentally, but we battled. Jalen got us off to a quick start early but then we stalled offensively and defensively. Mentally, we just made some bonehead plays. We were not mentally locked in at all times. We looked mentally exhausted. That’s no excuse. This year you have to be mentally ready to play at all times.”
Tonkawa’s balance made the difference.
“They got a lot of weapons,’’ Gerber said. “They are ranked No. 7 for a reason. Your defense has to be perfect. You can’t zone in on one guy or just a couple of other guys.”
Gerber said NOC Enid was “a little too passive” in the first half.
“We did a better job in the second half,” he said, “but we weren’t finishing around the rim like we usually do. We were trying to avoid contact instead of being aggressive and strong and finishing at the rim.”
Gerber, though, said he could take “a lot of positives” from the game.
“We showed that we could hang with them,” he said. “It takes a lot to beat a good team. I’m not saying you have to play perfect, but you have to limit mistakes. Jalen and Teyon brought a lot of energy. I think we will be able to back bounce.”
NOC Enid will host Western Oklahoma in a 5:30 p.m. women’s-men’s doubleheader Monday at the Mabee Center.
