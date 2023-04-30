Enid News & Eagle
Sammy Harris homered and drove in three runs to lead NOC Enid to a 13-11 victory over National Park in the second game of a Region 2 doubleheader at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Saturday. The visitors won the first game, 8-2.
The Jets pounded out 12 hits and had big innings with seven in the third and five in the fifth. Nathan Gutierrez was three-for-three with three runs scored and an RBI. Evan Casey was two-for-five with two runs scored.
Enid native Kade Goeke scored twice for the Jets.
Closer Jesse Slimp got a strikeout with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth to secure the win for the Jets.
The split left the Jets with a 13-17 conference record and a 22-27 record overall. National Park dropped to 10-20 and 16-31. NOC Enid remains in a tie for Redlands for fifth in the Region. UA Rich Mountain is only a game back at 12-18 after sweeping SAU Tech.
The two teams are scheduled to play a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Maddux Mayberry and Zach Roden are scheduled to pitch for the Jets.
NATIONAL PARK 8,
NOC ENID 2
National Park, in the opener, jumped off to a 5-0 lead with three runs in the first and two in the second.
The Jets scored both of their runs in the fourth when Ty Chapman singled in Holden Yoder and Mason Poppen came home when Goeke hit into fielder’s choice.
Jack Cline took the loss for the Jets, allowing seven hits and five runs in three and two-thirds innings of work. He struck out two and walked three.
