POTEAU — Jaron DeBerry and Justin Raines combined for a six-hit shutout as Northern Oklahoma College Enid beat Carl Albert, 7-0 in the second game of an Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday.
The win kept the Jets from being swept by the Vikings, who took a doubleheader from NOC Enid Thursday and won the first game, 4-3.
“You wanted to go out there and at least salvage one win,” said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “We can go back to work and try to apply what we learned from this.”
DeBerry allowed six hits over eight innings in the nightcap, while striking out seven and walking one. Raines did not allow a hit and walked one in the ninth to get the save.
“They were hitting the strike zone,” Mansfield said. “That gave us momentum in the dugout. The guys battled back and found a way to win the game.”
The game was scoreless until the fifth when the Jets scored five runs, with the big blow being a two-run homer by Blake Scott. NOC Enid added a run in the sixth and seventh.
“That definitely made it easier on us,” said Mansfield about the big inning. “We found a way to put pressure on their defense.”
The Jets managed only five hits, but took advantage of four walks, two wild pitches and three errors.
Calyn Halvorson scored twice for the Jets and drove in a run. Amber Voitik and Kyle Bass had the other RBI.
CARL ALBERT 4,
NOC ENID 3
NOC Enid’s Pierce Mcelyea threw a four-hitter and struck out seven in the opener but was done in by an untimely error and a lack of control.
The Vikings took a 2-0 lead after scoring a run in the first on a Mac Moody double and error and in the second on two singles, a walk and Breck Burris being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Jake Melton doubled in Blake Chambers, who had walked with two outs in the fifth. Melton came home on an error.
The Jets got all of their runs in the sixth. Cale Savage doubled home Jordan Coffey, who had singled and Blake Scott, who had walked. Connor Thaxton singled in Savage but was stranded at second after Josh Hendricks grounded out and Tanner Holliman struck out.
“We had good pitching all day,” Mansfield said. “We had some tough breaks in the first game. We made three errors. Those things are going to happen sometimes.”
The Jets, 18-10 overall and 4-4 in conference, will visit Hesston College on Tuesday and then will host National Park College next Saturday and April 11.
