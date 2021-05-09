EL RENO — NOC Enid’s baseball team split a wild doubleheader with conference rival Redlands Saturday, winning the first game, 18-7 and being run-ruled by the Cougars, 22-8 in the second.
The Jets finished the regular season 14-14 in conference and 30-22 overall. NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield said his team should get a bye into next week’s Region 2 Tournament and won’t have to participate in Thursday’s feed-in tournament games at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The schedule should be finalized either Sunday or Monday.
“We came out and played well in Game 1, but we just walked too many people (14) in Game 2,” Mansfield said. “We left some pitches over the plate and we paid the price for it.”
The Jets pounded out 17 hits in Game 1, including home runs by Kyle Bass, Calyn Halvorson and Tanner Holliman.
Halvorson, Bass and Holliman all drove in four runs.
Ambren Voitik was two-for-four and scored four runs. He also hit a triple. Cale Savage was four-for-five with two RBI and a double. Brandon Lees hit a triple and scored three times. Jordan Coffey was two-for-five with a double and an RBI.
Conner Thaxton and Halvorson also had doubles.
“We had a good approach at the plate,” Mansfield said. “We have been seeing the ball well and I hope we can build on that with the regional tournament ahead.”
Trent Ritter allowed only two hits in three innings of relief while striking out seven and walking two.
“He ate up some innings for us,” Mansfield said. “He threw a lot of quality pitches and kept them off the plate.”
Mansfield would not blame the second game loss on Wyatt Sellers being held out of his start for precautionary reasons.
Mansfield used five mostly little-used pitchers who gave up 16 hits, including home runs by Jake Estes, Tylor Richey, Nick Smith and Holden Tate. Ex-Woodward Traveler Parker Ward was four-of-six with an double and RBI.
“We needed to see who could get some quality outs,” Mansfield said. “We need to know who we can rely on in the playoffs.”
Voitik homered for the Jets in a losing cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.