NOC Enid picked up its second win of the year in the frist game of a doubleheader against Iowa Central on Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The Jets won, 4-3 in eight innings.
NOC Enid lost the second game, 9-3.
Solomon James, coming in as a pinch hitter drilled a mid-90s fastball up the middle to bring in Evan Casey with the winning run. in extra innings
“It feels great,’’ James said. “My team put me in a good situation and we just got the job done like coach says. I was assuming he (reliever Evan Borst) was going to come back with it (fastball). I knew I had to bring the stuff.’’
Borst struck out the first two batters with his overcoming stuff before giving up back-to-back walks to Casey and Mason Poppen.
“At practice, we always have the machine cranked up and ready to go,’’ James said. “It just took us back to practice and getting ready to go. I didn’t feel any pressure. Coach always has us ready to go when our number is call.’’
NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield said going to James was just trusting players based on what they have done in practice.
"He’s a good kid," Mansfield said. "He understands the moment and then letting the talent take over."
“It was a tribute to him being locked in and paying attention to the game and understanding the moment.’’
The Trions, no hit for four and two-third innings by Jets starter Dillon Dibrell, had erased a 3-0 deficit to tie the game on a solo homer by Colten Becker in the sixth and a two-run homer by Quade Peters in the seventh.
Jets reliever Jesse Slimp got his team out of a jam in the eighth with back-to-back strikeouts of Becker and Jackson Tessman. Michael Siemer, who singled off Landon Gutierrez to open the inning, was called out trying to steal second because of batter’s interference.
Dibrell struck out four and walked five before being taken out after walking Peters in the fifth.
Mansfield said he took Dibrell out because he had exceeded his pitch limit,
“I wish he had gotten it (no hitter),’’ Mansfield said, “but at the same time you have to take care of him. He did really well. He had command of all three pitches and kept it in the zone.’’
Dibrell was not disappointed at being taken out with the no hitter. He was aided by defensive gems by right fielder Owen Tracy and second baseman Conner Duncan.
“I just assumed my teammates were going to be making plays behind me,’’ Dibrell said. “That gave me a lot of confidence. I knew they had my back. Everything was going well. I felt good. It was very exciting. You have to have fun playing baseball.’’
The Jets scored twice in the third. Holden Yoder walked, went to second on a sacrifice by Duncan and scored on a double by Nathan Gutierrez. Gutierrez stole third and came home on a single by Ty Chapman.
Christian Estep opened the fourth with a double and scored after a sacrifice by Poppen and a RBI single by Yoder.
“It was a good win,’’ Mansfield said.
Cameron Ebert took the loss in the second game after throwing 2.1 innings, allowing four hits and five runs, all earned as the Jets moved to 2-5 after the first two series of the season.
Yoder drove in two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but by then , Iowa Central held a 9-1 lead over the Jets,Andrew Bowman came on for the top of the seventh and pitched a perfect inning, allowing no hits to close the game.
The Jets, 2-5 travel to Edmond Thursday and Friday.Thursday, the Jets will play Butler and Eastern Oklahoma State.Friday, NOC Enid will play Cloud County.
"We have no worries," Mansfield said on the slow start. "These are learning lessons for every body. If we continue with our approach of building and learning, we will be in good shape. When we play the right way like we did today, we will be in every ball game."
