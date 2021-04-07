NOC Enid bounced back from a a 5-1 loss in the first game of their doubleheader to beat Hesston College 11-6 in its second game on Tuesday.
The Jets gave up seven hits to the Larks and were able to land six of their own, but their only score came in the first inning on a sacrifice fly to left field by Jordan Coffey.
"(In the first game) I think we tried to do too much and tried to go outside of our individual athleticism and hit for a home-run when just a single or double was necessary," NOC Enid head coach Scott Mansfield said, "We kind of got out of our normal approach and I think it showed."
The Jets got off to a fast start in the second game, scoring three runs in the first inning with the first coming on an RBI single by Tanner Holliman and the second coming on the next at-bat when Ben Lawson drove in two on a line-drive to left field.
"In the second game we played a lot better, we stuck to the approach and the philosophy that we have," Mansfield said.
Hesston came right back in the bottom of the second scoring four runs with two of those coming on a single by the Larks' Eli Prine.
Both teams traded leads between innings to start the game before Enid started to open up their lead in the third. The Jets scored three runs in the sixth inning which extender their lead to 11-6 after some costly errors by Hesston.
"We had some guys play situational baseball, bunting and stealing," Mansfield said, "Everybody just kind of did their job and allowed the guy behind them to do their job and next thing you know, you've got a couple runs on the board and you're extending the lead."
Enid's Murphy Gienger picked up the win after throwing 4.2 innings and striking out seven batters while allowing just one earned run.
"Our pitchers did a good job of filling up the zone, hanging up some zeroes," Mansfield said, "The defense was good as well."
The Jets will have a short break before starting a four-game series with National Park College on Saturday and Sunday with all four being played at home. Enid will host a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.
