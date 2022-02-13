Marc Turner “took one for the team” in being the hero in NOC Enid’s 4-3 victory over Iowa Central in the first game of a baseball doubleheader at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Saturday.
Turner was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth to bring in Nathan Gutierrez with the winning run. The Jets had loaded the bases on three walks and a fielders choice to end a four-game losing streak.
Easton Dermody and Evan Borst combined for a four-hitter as the Tritons shut out the Jets, 7-0 in the second game.
The split left the Jets with a 2-5 record going into a 2 p.m. single game with Hutchinson (Kan.) Tuesday at David Allen.
“We’re still on a learning curve,” said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield.”Hopefully we can go out there and apply the lessons when we go into practice and hopefully sometimes soon it will come into play.”
NOC Enid pitchers Pierson Mcelyea, Thomas Kuykendall and Murphy Gienger combined for a five-hitter and nine strikeouts in the first game. Starter Mcelyea fanned six in 4⅔ innings. He gave up four hits and all three runs.
Kuykendall threw a scoreless 1⅓ innings. Gienger struck out two and walked two in the seventh but got Max Holy to fly out to center with two on to end the game.
“Good pitching always helps,” Mansfield said. “That helps you stay in the game. All three of them did a good job changing speeds and with their locations and keeping them off balance. That gives you a chance to win the game.”
The Jets only had five hits in the first game, but made the most of their opportunities. Turner had two RBI on the day.
Tanner Holliman, in the second, walked, stole second and scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 1-1.
Iowa Central scored twice in the fourth, but the Jets answered back with two in the fifth. Ben Lawson singled, went to second on a passed ball, to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Turner single. Turner stole second and came home on a Tag Allen single.
Iowa Central reliever Oliver Parizek walked the bases loaded to open the sixth. Holliman was forced at home on Lawson’s fielders choice.
Turner, though, was hit by a pitch to give the Jets the 4-3 win.
“That’s baseball,” Mansfield said of the NOC Enid opportunities in the first game. “Anything that is given to you, whether it be created or handed to you in freebie wars, you got to take advantage of it, and we did that in Game 1.”
Mansfield said the Jets were not worried about the losing streak.
“We just want to go back out there and play a good game of baseball,” he said. “They did that. When we do things that we were expected to do, you’re going to have an opportunity to win a lot more games.”
Darmody struck out 12 in six innings while Borst struck out two. Darmody walked the bases loaded in the fifth but struck out Holliman to end any threat.
“I think it was a mixture of both,” said Mansfield when asked if it was good pitching or just bad hitting. “They have some really good arms, but we took ourselves out with the approach that we had. That’s a bad mixture there.”
The Tritons scored three in the first, two in the second and one in the third and seventh. Johnson had a two-run homer in the first. Trey Mathis had a two-RBI single in the second.
The one positive was reliever Jack Cline, who gave up only two hits over 3⅔ innings after coming in with the Jets behind 6-0 in the fourth.
“This is part of the learning curve and growing up,” Mansfield said. “He definitely grew up a little bit today. The score doesn’t reflect how well he did.”
The Jets’ other pitchers — Dillon Dibrell, Dylan Mallett and Maddux Mayberry — “did some things well and some things not so well … this is a learning opportunity.”
Calyn Halvorson and Lawson had doubles for the Jets.
