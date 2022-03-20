Zach Roden and Maddux Mayberry combined for a three-hitter as NOC Enid’s baseball team beat South Arkansas, 4-1 Saturday to gain a split of a Region 2 baseball doubleheader.
South Arkansas won the first game, 5-2. The split left the Jets at 3-5 in conference and 8-17 overall.
Rosen had a one-hit shutout going into the eighth when he gave up a home run to Gabe Spedale to make it 2-1. He left after giving up a lead-off single to Trace Shoupe in the ninth. Rosen struck out four and walked three.
Mayberry got Brennan Jones to hit into a force play and Nick Ward into a double play to end the game.
“It all started off with the guy on the mound (Roden),” said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “He went out there with an attitude and a purpose and the team fed off it. He took a different mentality to take the fight to the other team and gave us eight good innings.
“You can throw Maddux into any situation and he will come through for you. He was just himself and did what he had to to be successful.”
Blake Scott doubled home Sammy Harris and Calyn Halvorson in the top of the ninth to give the Jets a 4-1 lead. Marc Turner had an RBI single in the first. Scott doubled in the fourth and scored on a Ty Chapman fielders choice.
“Blake’s double (in the ninth) was big,” Mansfield said. “It not only answered their run but gave us another run and some cushion.”
The Jets managed only one hit in the opener — a home run by Tanner Holliman in the first. Fox Locke and Brennan Jones had two RBI for the winners, who scored two in the third and three in the fifth.
Mansfield was pleased with the split of the overall series after NOC Enid went 1-3 at National Park last weekend.
“We dug ourselves a hole in that first series, but this puts us in the middle of the conference,” he said. “We needed it (2nd game win) for the conference standings and morale, too.”
The Jets will visit Rose State for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
