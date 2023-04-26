NOC Enid’s softball team will try to keep momentum from a four-game winning streak when the Lady Jets (12-10 conference and 22-17 overall) visit Connors (9-11, 18-24) for a 2 p.m. doubleheader Thursday.
The Lady Jets are coming off of a sweep against Western (4-1, 4-3) on Sunday. Anna Hester and Aly Nance combined for a five-hitter in the second game.
NOC Enid gave up 68 runs in the second game of the last six doubleheaders.
“We’re starting to inch closer to playing the way that we know how to play in hitting, fielding and pitching,’’ said NOC Enid coach Megan Hill after the game.
NOC Enid is tied for fourth with NOC Tonkawa in Region 2, but is only a game back of Eastern Oklahoma and Rose State for second. Connors is in sixth.
Jaci Armond leads Connors with a .466 average. She leads the Region in stolen bases with 27.
Cam Alexander leads the Lady Jets with a .414 average with two homers and 21 RBI. She is followed by Jaycee Foor (3 homers, 28 RBI, .378), Brook Fleming (7 homers, 34 RBI, .345), Tylie Ligons (3 homers, 16 RBI, .346) and Sierra Woods (2 homers, 23 RBI, .337). Chloe Middleton is third in the region in home runs with 10.
Molly Dolan is 8-2 with a 3.69 ERA. Hester is 1-1 with 5.43 ERA.
