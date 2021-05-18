NOC Enid is moving on to the semifinal of the NJCAA Region 2 Tournament after shutting out National Park College, 8-0 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark on Monday.
The Jets took a big lead after a seven-run, six-hit inning that included a two-RBI double from Kyle Bass that nearly made it over the fence. In their last game against No. 2 seed Carl Albert on Sunday, the Jets went up 7-2 in sixth inning before giving up five runs in the eighth to extend the game to extra innings.
They won that game 9-7 in the 14th inning, but were able to avoid making the same mistakes against the Nighthawks. NOC Enid head coach Scott Mansfield said he didn’t know what the difference was between the two games, aside from executing the game plan.
“I really don’t know, but we came out and executed every single one of our pitches (Monday),” Mansfield said. “I’m not saying Jaron (DeBerry) nor Murphy (Giegner) didn’t execute pitches, but we just kind of executed and they didn’t execute in those big moments. You’ve got to give credit to (Piercen Mcelyea) out there, just going out and pitching.”
National Park was held to just three hits in the game and Mcelyea threw seven complete innings, striking out nine batters and walking three. Jordan Coffey was two-for-two with a single and a double that hit the right field wall.
Gage Ninness was two-for-three with one RBI, a single to centerfield that got the Jets rolling in the fourth inning. Bass was two-for-three and brought in two runs.
The Jets finished the game with 11 hits, and eight of their nine starters got a hit.
“We just put pressure on them.” Mansfield said. “We were able to drive a ball into the outfield, but we also played the small-ball version and put a lot of pressure not only on the infielders, but the pitchers as well, and that created a lot of chaos and offense for us that we capitalized on.”
With a win, Enid puts themselves in a position where they need to win just two more games in three tries to advance to the NJCAA World Series.
“We’re in a good spot mentally, and we’re inching towards our goal, and that’s going to compete and win a regional championship,” Mansfield said. “We’re almost right there but we’e just got to go out there and continue to stay the course, continue to stick with the approach on the mound, in the field and at the plate.”
The Jets finished the regular season at fourth in Region 2 with a 14-14 conference record, but the Jets are playing like a favorite to win the Plains District Championship. Mansfield said confidence is one thing that’s never lacking with his squad.
“One thing I’ve got to give these guys credit for is they never really lack confidence,” he said. “Sometimes it’s a little bit too much, but I’d rather have too much than too little. I think it’s starting to come out a little bit more.”
The Jets will need that confidence on Tuesday when they face off against UA Rich-Mountain in the semifinals at 4 p.m. at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.