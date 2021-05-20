NOC Enid’s season ended on Wednesday in a 10-0 run-rule loss to Western Oklahoma College in five innings at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in the semifinals of the NJCAA Region 2 Tournament.
Western held the Jets to one hit in the game, a ground ball to left field from Ambren Voitik in the fourth inning. The Pioneers jumped out to a 5-0 lead after a second inning that featured five hits and four runs, including a two-RBI double by shortstop Jhonny Felix.
After picking up another run in the third, Western was able to shut the door on any chance of an Enid comeback in the fifth. Third baseman Adonys Herrera and Chayce Bryant hit back-to-back home-runs to end the game in a run-rule.
“They just pressure on you, they hit good, quality pitches,” NOC Enid head coach Scott Mansfield said of his opponent. “I think out of 12 hits, half of them … maybe seven of them, were really quality pitches that they just got a barrel to, and found a way to kind of piece them together like that. Sometimes baseball sucks like that.”
Herrera scored the first with two runners on base, before Bryant sent a solo homer over the right field wall.
Herrera said he wasn’t thinking about trying to hit it out of the park. Bryant on the other hand, admits it was on his mind.
“I’m not going to lie to you, I was,” Bryant said after the game. “But when I stay through it, good things happen for me.”
The Jets allowed 12 hits with three errors. Thomas Kuykendall started the game, and pitched three and a third innings. He allowed eight hits and four earned runs, while walking three and striking out one batter.
Mansfield credited the Pioneers for getting their bats on some quality pitches by Kuykendall.
“TK went out there, and he deserved a better fate than that,” Mansfield said of his starter. “He filled up the strike zone. We did kick the ball around twice, but they went out there, and had a good offensive approach, and they hit really good pitches, and sometimes that goes against you. You’ve got to tip your cap to them, but it leaves a bad taste in your mouth to end the season.”
Western starting pitcher Pablo Jacques struck out seven batters and walked one in five innings pitched.
The Jets were in a good position after winning their first two games, which left them just a game away from the championship game in the double elimination tournament. Western lost their second game, which left them needing to win three games in two days to advance to the championship.
Now the Pioneers will need to win two more against the team that beat them, UA-Rich Mountain, for a spot in the NJCAA World Series.
“We don’t want to go home,” Western assistant coach Thomas McAlpine said. “At the end of the day you don’t want to go home. Enid has a great club, our guys came out there swinging the bats.”
Enid finished the season 32-24 in its first season with Mansfield at the helm. They finished the regular season fourth in the Region 2 standings and were one of the last three teams remaining in the tournament.
“I don’t really know right now, it’s still pretty early. I know a lot of those guys are hurting right there.” An emotional Mansfield said when asked what he’s taken away from this season.
“It’s gonna be tough to say goodbye to the sophomores I helped recruit here, and we didn’t even get a full season last year. It’s gonna be tough to process, but I’ll be able to answer that in a few days.”
He said he thinks that the glimpses of success his team experienced this season will be a driving force for the players who’ll be coming back next season.
“Absolutely, we have a good group of guys coming back, and I think that with the taste of success … they’re gonna want to go back out and mimic that, and get right back to it and go make some more noise and go make another run at playing for a championship.” Mansfield said.
Western will be hoping to force a doubleheader against UA Rich-Mountain on Thursday at 11 a.m. at David Allen Memorial Ball Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.