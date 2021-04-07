The Jets first round matchup is set following Eastern Oklahoma State College's 98-92 overtime win over Western Oklahoma State College in the play in game of the men's Region 2 basketball tournament.
The Jets are 2-0 this season against the Mountaineers and won both games by a combined 36 points. In their first game -- an 87-67 win on the road -- Enid was led by sophomore guard Jalen Stamps who scored a career-high 32 points on nine of 15 shooting and was four of six from deep to go along with five rebounds and four assists.
If Enid is going to have a similar result as they did in their first two meetings, the Jets will need to play in control against a Mountaineers defense that does everything they can to make their opponents uncomfortable.
"They speed you up, they're really frantic on defense and make it difficult," Enid head coach Chris Gerber said. "Ball security is gonna be huge, being able to get points in the paint is gonna be huge.
Coming to the end of a long basketball season, the Jets are tired but are healthy for the most part.
"We're all healthy, it's been a long season, I think we're definitely banged up and tired."
The No. 2 seeded Jets have their eyes set on advancing out of the regional tournament and into the national tournament if they can string together three wins this week.
NOC Tonkawa comes into the tournament as the No. 1 seed after posting a 20-1 record in the regular season. The Jets were the only team to beat Mavs this season, defeating their rivals at home, 66-62.
"I think this team proved all year that we can play with anyone," Gerber said, "but then we also proved that we can get beat by anyone if we don't focus on the little things and the things we can control."
The Jets have won 10 of their last 11 to end the season including wins over some teams they could see in later rounds at the tournament. They went 1-1 against No. 4 seed Connors State, defeated No. 5 seed NEO twice and beat No. 3 seed Murray State last week to clinch second place in their region.
For Gerber, the message has been consistent as his team has started to find its stride late in the season.
"I think our identity is a very energetic defensive intensity, and (we have) multiple scorers," Gerber said. We just have to stick to that game plan, stay together, play for one another and let the good things go."
All nine games of the tournament will be held at the Stride Bank Center. While the arena isn't the Jets home arena, the team still get's the benefit of not having to travel.
"It's definitely good for us, but it's not our home court and it'll take some adjusting but at the end of the day it's about playing basketball and playing basketball the right way like we've been doing all year."
NOC Enid will face the Eastern Oklahoma State College at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center.
